NSW Inquiry Recommends Ban on New Enrolments at Redeemer Baptist School Over Abuse Allegations

A NSW parliamentary inquiry has recommended that Redeemer Baptist School in North Parramatta be barred from enrolling new students and referred to police, the ATO, Services Australia and the Office of the Children's Guardian over serious child safeguarding failures and financial misconduct.

A NSW parliamentary inquiry has recommended that Redeemer Baptist School in North Parramatta be barred from enrolling new students while under investigation by the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA).

The committee also referred the school to NSW Police, the Australian Taxation Office, Services Australia and the Office of the Children's Guardian for urgent investigation. The report, tabled in state parliament on Tuesday, found the school breached basic child safeguarding standards and placed children at significant risk of harm. It described the school not merely as a strict religious institution but as something more insidious, an environment marked by control, surveillance and rigid discipline.

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Disturbing Allegations From Former Students

The inquiry heard disturbing allegations from former students and teachers, including students sharing beds with teachers on mandatory school camps and children being forced to eat food to the point of vomiting. One former student recalled a teacher screaming at point-blank range that attending an outsider classmate's birthday party was an un-Godly thing. The report found the school exercised invasive, extracurricular control over private lives, punishing pupils for attending outside birthday parties or holding Facebook accounts.

For church and homestay children, elders exerted particularly intense authority, searching rooms, confiscating devices and sitting in on minors' private psychology appointments. The committee described the school's handling of sexual assault allegations as its most egregious evidence, finding it indefensible and potentially illegal that staff flouted mandatory reporting obligations and effectively enabled alleged abusers to remain near children.

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It stated it was alarmed by practices that placed children into situations where they lived with teachers, noting it erodes the professional boundaries essential to the teacher-student relationship. The report called for NESA and the Department of Education to review the school's homestay arrangements for international and domestic students.

It also expressed alarm that two decades of regulatory audit gaps allowed the school to potentially misuse government funding, and called for NESA to explicitly incorporate an understanding of high-control environments and their impact on student welfare in its reports. The committee found the school received $58 million in state and federal funding and had accumulated a property portfolio worth up to $100 million.

Committee chair and Greens MP Abigail Boyd said the school received about $6 million a year in government funding and had enough cash to launch legal challenges against those who raised their voices against the religious group. They also have deep political ties with both state and federal politicians, Boyd told parliament. She noted the school was subjected to parliamentary scrutiny in 2006, but no procedures had been put in place to monitor what was clearly a high-risk situation.

Government Funding And Political Ties

She said it was thanks to the bravery of those who had spoken out that the committee had enough evidence to make its strong findings and recommendations. People who had escaped the school appeared to be absolutely terrified of its leaders, Boyd said. When you know that leaving means leaving with no financial assets, and when you have finally managed to escape, it's no wonder that you would be terrified of your abuser, she said in parliament.

The report said it was troubling that an asset-rich, seemingly prosperous school operates by withholding wages from its workforce, who claim benefits, while the school receives millions of dollars in public funding. It found staff were unpaid and classed as volunteers, lacking essential workplace rights including protection from psychosocial hazards, clearly defined working hours and the right to refuse tasks. The inquiry recommended Redeemer Baptist School repay its staff, including superannuation and other employee entitlements.

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It also found the school's board of directors failed to satisfy basic governance standards and lacked independent directors. It found no independent avenues for students, staff or parents to lodge grievances without fear of retribution. The committee concluded that while the school and church maintained distinct corporate entities on paper, they were inextricably linked in practice, sharing identical leadership, decision-making forums and organisational culture.

The report analysed the school under the context of group-based coercive control, as defined by a recent Victorian inquiry into cults. The inquiry examined the realities of student life, noting the school's disciplinary practices centred on public humiliation and intimidation. Boys and girls were forbidden from being friends or even talking unless necessary, and faced the possibility of suspension, expulsion or public reprimand for mingling.

Strict Appearance And Discipline Policies

Appearance was strictly policed; historical inspections where staff looked up the skirts of young girls were noted. Students routinely changed in classrooms rather than private facilities. Former student Michael Jones testified that female teachers entered while he was undressed on at least three occasions. The report also noted the principal once wandered naked through a common area.

The committee was critical of school leaders Russell Bailey and Jonathan Cannon for declining to appear at the inquiry, despite multiple invitations and a summons attempt. The school cited upcoming HSC exams for its lack of availability. The Department of Communities and Justice was criticised alongside NESA. The committee found it was unacceptable that both bodies seemingly ignored available and significant evidence while simultaneously acknowledging the very regulatory failure that has put students at risk.

It condemned NESA and its predecessors, noting it failed to identify critical risks that warranted further inspection and investigation, to the detriment of students and staff. A Redeemer Baptist School spokesperson previously said the school had fully co-operated with the relevant regulators. Redeemer Baptist School takes its child safety obligations extremely seriously and has an unblemished record of compliance with state and federal regulators for 45 years, they said.

The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the report's release. The inquiry also suggested a number of alarming matters needed proper investigation, including allegations of persistent Centrelink fraud and dodgy tax practices. The committee recommended NESA take further regulatory action by auditing the school's financial affairs. Support for anyone affected by the subject matter of this report is available at Full Stop Australia (1800 385 578). Children, young adults, parents and teachers can contact the Kids Helpline.