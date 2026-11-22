Travelers are increasingly drawn to hard-to-reach destinations such as Comporta in Portugal and Antiparos in Greece, where difficult access preserves character and keeps crowds at bay.

Travelers are increasingly seeking out destinations that are difficult to reach, trading convenience for solitude and authenticity. Comporta in Portugal and Antiparos in Greece are two examples where the journey itself acts as a filter.

Inaccessibility was once baked into the very essence of Comporta. Until the late 1990s, when a highway linking Lisbon to the Portuguese beach town was completed, getting there meant spending hours snaking through sleepy towns on dusty, single-lane roads. Alternatively, travelers drove to Setubal to board a car ferry. Some 30 years later, arriving in the coastal enclave is not exactly seamless.

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Public transport options from Lisbon are limited and not particularly practical, and Ubers are hard to come by. Everybody is going to the beach today, a taxi driver laughs while inching through traffic near the turn-off for the Algarve. Eventually, the motorway gives way to quieter roads. The landscape flattens into an expanse of golden-green rice paddies and windswept umbrella pines.

Storks perch on electricity poles, sandy tracks disappear into the trees and the occasional whitewashed fisherman cottage breaks the spell of unspoilt landscape. The taxi meter ticks upwards into triple figures, but in hindsight it is a small price to pay. Comporta is the catch-all term for a small village and wider collection of hamlets scattered along the Alentejo coast. It is one of those rare places that feels like a discovery.

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It is uniquely itself in a world of copy-and-paste luxury. Here, the beaches seem to go on forever. There are 60 kilometres of wild Atlantic coastline fringed by sweeping dunes. The waves satisfy a surf-spoiled Australian and there is always enough room to spread out a towel.

There are boho-chic boutiques, beach-club restaurants where the glamour is worn lightly and secluded private houses that keep the party going after the last tables are cleared. For years, Comporta was the secret summer refuge for old-money Portuguese families and an international design crowd, including Christian Louboutin and Philippe Starck. Word inevitably spread, and today its discreet appeal has reached a wider audience, especially in the height of summer.

The Rise of Remote Travel Destinations

Restrictions banning construction within 500 metres of the shoreline, a certain rustic quality and the mosquitoes give it a raw and remote feel. Conventional travel wisdom holds that the more difficult a destination is to reach, the less desirable it becomes. Convenience is sold as a luxury, ease of access as a virtue.

But that logic may be turning on its head as perennial hotspots such as Rome, Tokyo and the French Riviera buckle under the weight of their own popularity. In their place, a more elusive kind of destination has emerged, often several connections removed from the well-trodden travel circuit. Getting there might involve a couple of flights or a bone-rattling drive along unsealed roads, with no major train station waiting at the other end, let alone a cruise ship port.

Even once there, the practicalities of daily life can require a little ingenuity. We have visitors in my shop who say to us, Where do I see all the beautiful Comporta houses, says Cathrine Austad, owner of fashion boutique Lavanda, who moved to Comporta from Norway in the early 2000s. I explain to them, listen, you need to take a car, and you have to drive around the rice fields, and that road will eventually bring you to the houses.

Hiring a car during a stay would have been wise because Comporta is beautifully dispersed, lacking the easy walkability of a major city or resort town. The beaches, villages and restaurants are scattered across the countryside and ride-shares seem non-existent. The staff at the just-opened Atlantic Club Comporta offer buggy rides to the beach. In mid-September, with the fiercest days of summer behind, it is cool enough to walk to dinner.

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Friction as a Travel Filter

Plum Sykes, British journalist and novelist, has mused on the merits of stepping just off the beaten track. In an age of ever-flashier travellers who do things like wearing diamond bracelet stacks while paddling in the ocean, swanning about on mega-yachts that are custom-painted matt black, or arriving in heels for lunch at the beach, a little friction in the journey can act as a natural filter.

The solution is to vacation in impossible-to-get-to spots that are too mountainous to land a jet, too windy to helicopter into and whose coves are so tiny and shallow that they cannot possibly accommodate a tech titan ugly boat, she continues. Anywhere with tarmac-ed roads, convenient airports, fully equipped hospitals or deep ports such as Sardinia, St. Tropez or Southampton are not an option, obvs.

The Journey to Antiparos

Last summer Sykes travelled to Antiparos, a tiny island off mainland Greece in the Aegean Sea. Getting there is no small undertaking: a flight to Mykonos, a taxi to the harbour, a ferry to Paros, a small boat to Antiparos, a taxi to the hotel or villa. That is 14 hours from London without delays, which there inevitably are.

And yet, the journey has its own rewards: a low-stakes adventure, a story worth recounting over dinner, perhaps a chance encounter with a stranger or a snippet of gossip overheard on the ferry. That final, extra ferry crossing has also helped Antiparos retain some of the character its neighbours have lost.

Even in high summer, when its population swells with fashionable Athenians and jetset regulars, life still revolves around a single whitewashed village, a maze of blue doors and bougainvillea, and a handful of tavernas overlooking the glassy shallows. It is the kind of place where you are as likely to find yourself seated next to old men playing backgammon as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who built a villa on the island, or Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna or Matthew McConaughey, who have all reportedly visited.

Remote in this context does not mean roughing it. While Antiparos has escaped the sunbed-and-Champagne excess of Mykonos, it leans into its own brand of laid-back luxury.