US to Lose Measles Elimination Status as Anti-Science Movement Spreads, Expert Warns Australia at Risk

The United States is set to lose its measles elimination status after 26 years as outbreaks spread across 47 states, and a leading virologist warns the anti-science movement driving the surge is spreading to Australia.

The United States will lose its measles elimination status within days after more than a year of unchecked transmission across 47 states, the Pan American Health Organisation has decided.

An announcement is expected on Tuesday, revoking the status the US has held for 26 years. Professor Peter Hotez, a world renowned US virologist and paediatrician, warned that the rise of anti-science influencers risks globalising the American outbreak and infecting Australia. He is in Australia this week to deliver keynote speeches for the Burnet Institute's 40th anniversary celebrations.

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US Measles Cases Rise and Status Lost

After recording 2289 measles cases in 2025, the US added more than 5412 cases in the first 10 months of 2026 as vaccination rates drop. Only 2 per cent of those infected in the US this year had been confirmed as vaccinated against the disease. The outbreaks have claimed 10 lives in the past two years.

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The UK, Canada, Spain, Austria, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have also lost measles-free status over the past year due to prolonged transmission within their borders. Hotez warned that the accelerating US anti-science movement was spreading to countries including Australia. Australia has experienced a smaller resurgence of measles, due to international travel factors. In the first 10 months of 2026, there have been 125 cases in Australia after 181 in 2025.

Both figures are well above the national average of 89 confirmed measles cases a year recorded over the past decade. By May, Australia had already passed 100 confirmed annual measles cases, although Australian Centre for Disease Control data shows infections have since slowed. The 125 cases to the start of November included 57 in NSW, 30 in Victoria and 18 in Queensland.

The promising news is that most of those cases are among people entering Australia from overseas, and localised transmission of measles remains low. However, a consistent drop in vaccination rates means it may only be a matter of time before those introduced cases spark local outbreaks. Australia's vaccination coverage for the MMR vaccine among two-year-olds has dropped from 94 per cent in 2020 to 88.27 per cent today.

Anti-Vaccine Movement Spreads Globally

The World Health Organisation and Australian public health authorities set the measles herd immunity threshold at 93-95 per cent of population-level vaccine coverage. Hotez described the anti-vaccine movement as a monster. He said it is an entire ecosystem, both politically motivated and financially motivated. It is organised, deliberate, politically motivated, and has been adopted by a major political party in the United States, with a lot of money behind it from the wellness and influencer industry.

The US is really good at exporting its music and movies, Hotez said. We are exporting this stuff. This has become like a new signature of far-right authoritarian enterprise. He said the anti-vax movement accelerated over the past 12 years after taking a political turn.

It was adopted by the US Republican Tea Party, now the MAGA movement, and is being globalised under the banner of health freedom and medical freedom. The vaccine scientist developed a low-cost COVID-19 vaccine that reached 100 million people in India and Indonesia. He also spent a year trying to educate Kennedy about vaccines a decade before Kennedy became the Trump administration's health secretary.

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You can tell I did not do a very good job because, you know, he has been off, Hotez said. Our anti-vaxxer in chief, Mr Kennedy, he is not helpful. He says some of the usual stuff: that MMR is a leaky vaccine, immune protection declines 4 per cent annually, when it is 0.04 per cent annually, and says it contains aborted fetal remnants. That is the same nonsense he said to me 10 years ago.

Australia Faces Growing Measles Risk

Ahead of his Monday night keynote address at the Burnet Institute, Hotez said Kennedy's false narrative was now fuelling an anti-vax movement spread by wellness influencers who gained notoriety since the COVID pandemic. This is the wellness industry, which is a half-a-trillion dollar-a-year industry now, he said.

The difference now is that never before had this been adopted by a major political party, never before did you have the Murdoch media monster, and never before did it get so well financed by the wellness influencers. The business model says you cannot just push this stuff, you have to denigrate mainstream biomedicine. Hotez said Australian research institutions and universities tend to punch above their weight, at least in the infectious disease immunology area.

That should be a source of national pride, and those are the experts you need to listen to, not those who have another agenda, he said. Because measles is so highly contagious, about 12 times more so than the flu, even a small decrease in immunity coverage can have huge consequences. The Australian Centre for Disease Control is concerned at the trends it sees fuelling the growing risk.

Trust Declines Affect Vaccination Coverage

Since COVID-19, misinformation and declining trust have contributed to sustained drops in vaccination coverage, with data indicating lower on-time uptake and frequent delays in measles MMR vaccination, a centre spokesperson said. This is concerning because vaccination coverage of about 95 per cent is required to provide community protection against measles. Even small declines create pockets where outbreaks can spread. We are seeing that risk emerge, with post-pandemic vaccination declines coinciding with growing exposure.