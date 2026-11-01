Usman Khawaja reveals mother was attacked at 2024 Boxing Day Test and details racism in new memoir

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has revealed his mother was verbally attacked at the 2024 Boxing Day Test because she wore a hijab, and he details his fight against racism and Islamophobia in his new memoir Sabr.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has revealed that his mother was verbally attacked at the 2024 Boxing Day Test against India because she was wearing a hijab.

Mother Attacked During Boxing Day Test

The incident occurred while she was walking down the members' race with Khawaja's brother. Two young white boys aged around 17 or 18 came up behind her from both sides, one screaming into her left ear and the other into her right. Khawaja's brother only realised she was not next to him when he saw she was catatonic, unable to move with the two guys still screaming into her ears.

Also read Cricket Australia responds as Usman Khawaja cops instant backlash

Then they ran off. A security guard who saw everything rushed over and grabbed the two boys. He asked what had happened and what they had said, but she did not reply, just tears flowing from her eyes. The boys were not saying a thing but were obviously worried.

Khawaja's brother went over to them and said, Do you know who you just abused? That's Usman Khawaja's mum. Apparently, their faces dropped even more. Khawaja said it goes to show that some people just see what they want to see.

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When they see someone with a hijab, they do not see Australian. They see terrorist, outsider, immigrant, enemy. The security guard took the boys back into a holding room and eventually asked Khawaja's mother if she wanted to press charges. But she said, No, I do not want to ruin their lives over one small incident.

Let them go. Khawaja said this still makes his heart melt. The story is featured in Khawaja's memoir Sabr, published by Penguin Random House and available from November 10. He said his mother is the most loving person he has ever met.

Khawaja Memoir Highlights Parental Support

Without his dad's support, he would not have been a Test cricketer; but equally, without his mum's loving nature and heart, and the countless times she consoled him, he would never have played Test cricket. The next winter, walking out to bat during the second Test in the West Indies, Khawaja realised his career was over. He was tired mentally, not physically, and had nothing more to prove.

He still loved playing, but only had a little passion left in the tank. The summer's Ashes would be the perfect finish line. Knowing this gave him a sense of urgency on two topics he had been heavily invested in for years. One was speaking out about racism, and more recently Islamophobia, particularly in Australia.

The other was calling out the US and Israel about the war crimes and genocide in Gaza. Khawaja said some people in Australia have issues with coloured people, and that has shifted to Muslims and immigrants. When they say immigrants, they mean coloured immigrants. He has never seen people blow up about white British people migrating here.

We are the new bigot trump card. Every time an attack is reported in the media in Australia, the first thing that goes through his head is, Please do not let the alleged attacker be a Muslim; the second is, Please do not let it be a coloured person. The media feeds off this, and in turn this feeds hate across Australia.

He said those who want to divide us have moved away from direct racism, such as labelling people wogs or gooks, and started targeting Muslims, subtly and overtly. But this relates to all races and creeds. Because after they are done with us, they will move on to you. In August 2025, Khawaja met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the war in Gaza and gambling in sport.

Khawaja Draws Parallels Between Jesus and Muslims

He said Muslims are not that dissimilar to the rest of you. He tries to show Christians in Australia how close Muslims are to them. He asks: What language did Jesus speak and pray in? Most likely Aramaic, a semitic language.

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What do Muslims pray in? Arabic, also a semitic language. Was Jesus circumcised? Yes, he was.

So are all Muslim men. Did Jesus eat pork? No, he did not. Neither do Muslims.

Did Jesus have a beard? Most likely, yes, and so do a lot of Muslim men. Was Jesus white or coloured? He was from the Middle East, so he had to be coloured.

Did Jesus's mother, Mary, wear a headscarf? Most likely, yes. Do Muslim women wear scarfs? Yes, a lot of them do.

He ends with: What is the Aramaic word for God? It is Alaha. Sound familiar? Yes, Muslims say Allah.

They are almost identical. He ends with Allah because he knows the stigma some people attach to that word. He sees some idiots screaming F--- Allah on the news. But really, they are only saying F--- God, using pretty much the same name that Jesus would have used.

Book Reveals Boxing Day Test Incident

Khawaja also alerted Cummins and the Cricket Australia boss to the sandpaper contents of his new book. The 2024 Boxing Day Test will always be remembered for Sam Konstas's 60 off 65 balls in an hour and a half on debut, but for Khawaja it will always be the time his mum got attacked at a match.