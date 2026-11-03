Money Coach Paridhi Jain Says More Leverage Not More Effort Builds Wealth

Money and mindset coach Paridhi Jain explains why working harder does not make you rich, urging readers to use leverage, reject scarcity thinking and invest in assets instead of chasing more money.

Money and mindset coach Paridhi Jain says the path to wealth does not run through more effort but through more leverage, a shift in mindset and a focus on assets rather than income.

Writing for a personal finance audience, she answers an unspoken question she often hears: What do they know that I do not? People working to better their financial positions are curious about how those further ahead got there. What did they do? Did they just get lucky?

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Understanding Leverage For Wealth Building

Sometimes, yes, Jain writes. But often there are fundamental differences in how people who are good at building and keeping wealth think about money compared with those who struggle. The first difference is leverage. You might have heard people talk about leverage in the context of property, where one major benefit of property over shares is that you can borrow money from a bank.

Jain uses the term in a bigger context, not just loans. Leverage, in a sense, is anything such as a tool, device or system that helps you get more results, or outputs, with less effort, or inputs. If you lift a suitcase, it is heavy. But put some wheels on it and suddenly it moves easily.

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The wheels give you leverage. In a financial sense, there are many forms of leverage. You can automate your savings so you do not have to manually keep on top of expenses. You can organise your cashflow into a streamlined system so you do not need a budget.

You can invest in assets so you do not have to rely solely on your ability to earn an income. You can also use debt to grow wealth faster than you could alone. Leverage makes it possible to grow easier and faster than if you relied on your personal effort alone. But this takes a shift in mindset.

If you have been taught that success is dependent on more effort, your automatic assumption will be that you need to put in more effort to get ahead. That might feel like an unattractive and even impossible option if you are already exhausted by how hard you work. In reality, you need more leverage, not more effort. The hard work is convincing yourself to stop chasing after the short-term fix of more money and start working on the long-term fix.

Overcoming Scarcity Mindset To Access Abundance

Money is abundant, not scarce, according to Jain. There is not a limited supply of money. If you have $10,000 in the bank, that does not stop someone else from also creating or having $10,000. Your having money does not somehow take away from someone else's ability to also have money.

However, without realising it, many people tend to have a default assumption of scarcity. They think: I do not have enough, there is not enough, there is a limited amount. You might also hold beliefs that help you justify that experience of scarcity.

For example, you may believe this is just how things are for people like me, meaning people in my profession, with my educational background or with my challenges. So you unconsciously keep making choices that keep you stuck in scarcity because you assume this is simply how life is and how things are, that this is normal.

But think about how differently you would show up if your default assumption was: There is an unlimited supply of money out there, and anyone can learn how to access more of it, including me. That opens up a whole new world of opportunity and possibility. Jain also explains the psychology of money. Money was designed as an exchange of value.

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It is effectively a better version of bartering. Instead of trading two sheep for one cow, you use money. This means it was never designed to be kept. It was designed to be spent.

That is why it loses value over time thanks to inflation. Once, you could buy a car for a few thousand dollars. Now, it is tens of thousands. So no matter how much you earn, it never feels like enough.

Investing In Assets Versus Chasing Money

Assets, however, are a store of value. Gold, real estate and stocks all have characteristics that make it likely they will increase in value over time. So when you buy assets, you do not have to run to keep up. The assets will grow on their own over time.

The analogy Jain likes to give is apples versus apple trees. Apples represent money and apple trees represent assets. You can collect a tonne of apples, but they will eventually expire. But when you grow an apple tree, it will be slow at first, yet over time it will bear enough fruit that you will never have to chase after apples again.

So the hard work is convincing yourself to stop chasing after the short-term fix of more money and start working on the long-term fix of building wealth by investing in assets. This can be difficult because, like all good short-term fixes, more money feels great in the moment. But then, again like all good short-term fixes, you always need more.

The only way to get off that hamster wheel of chasing more is to stop chasing money and start building wealth. Paridhi Jain is a money and mindset coach who combines practical strategies with mindset transformation to help clients create more freedom and fulfilment in wealth, work and life. She says the core differences between those who build wealth and those who struggle come down to leverage, abundance thinking and owning assets.

Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers decisions about investing or financial products. Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions. Expert tips on how to save, invest and make the most of your money are delivered to your inbox every Sunday.