World champion runners and racers are turning to OnlyFans for income after losing sponsorships or facing high costs, with Camille Herron earning more in one month than her first Nike contract.

American ultra-runner Camille Herron earned more in one month on OnlyFans than she did from her first Nike contract. The 44-year-old, who holds 12 ultra-running world records, turned to the platform after being publicly cancelled and losing her Lululemon sponsorship.

She is now among more than 285 professional athletes on the site. Herron had just run 901 kilometres through Palm Springs, smashing the women's six-day running world record of 883 kilometres. Her record has since been broken by fellow American Megan Eckert. A Canadian running publication then accused Herron and her husband Conor of removing competitors' accolades on Wikipedia while fluffing her own.

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Within days, she lost her Lululemon sponsorship and was widely rejected by the distance running community. She says she was literally treated like a villain. Herron remains defiant. She insists the criticism started when she challenged the legitimacy of another athlete's attempts to break her record.

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Conor has admitted to making the Wikipedia edits on both Herron's page and those of other athletes. In Herron's telling, Conor was reinstating information and then looked to see if the same was happening to other athletes' biographies, making a couple of edits. After the controversy, her coach was dismissed in August. She went two years without employment or sponsors, and says everybody thinks she is like the devil.

OnlyFans Sponsors Niche Athletes

During this time, Herron learned her friend, trail runner Sabrina Stanley, had a new sponsor: OnlyFans. The site, known for adult content, started sponsoring athletes in 2022, particularly those in edgier sports. A spokesperson said: We are passionate about providing opportunities for athletes in smaller, niche sports, recognising that it is often harder for them to access funding and to reach a wide audience. Sports represented include mountain biking, snowboarding, skateboarding, fencing and cliff diving.

Australian motorcycle road racer Tayla Relph was also sponsored by OnlyFans. It costs the 29-year-old more than a quarter of a million dollars each year to compete in the all-female circuit-racing world championships in Europe. Motorbikes, components, gear, entry fees, living and training expenses add up. If she crashes in a race weekend, that can increase the budget by over $100,000.

She says: We don't get paid to be on the grid. I'm the only Australian female who's ever raced in a World Championship before, and we are still paying for it out of our own pocket. It became so hard that Relph considered quitting at the end of 2025.

Motorcycle Racer Finds Sponsorship Lifeline

Then she connected with OnlyFans athlete managers through mutual contacts. She says: They kind of threw me a lifeline, and it's changed my life. Relph cannot contractually say how much she earns from the sponsorship and subscribers who pay to see her on-board vision, track maps, online coaching and shots of her training in her bikini.

But she says: The amount of money that I've made on OnlyFans this season has completely changed the way that I've been able to live. Her take on being sexualised as an elite female athlete is that if it allows her to race, it is worth it. She adds: I've trained super hard, so I don't mind showing my body off online whatsoever. But now because I do have that OnlyFans platform, I can monetise photos like that.

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Female athletes are often judged on their appearance instead of their athleticism. One analysis of sports magazine covers found female athletes were shown in sexually objectifying poses in scantily clad clothing, while male athletes were typically in team uniforms in active motions related to their sport. A UN report says that even in sport, women are still often paid far less than men.

Athletes Turn to Platform for Income

A 2023 study found that 46 per cent of Australia's elite athletes over 18 earn less than $23,000 a year, below the poverty line. Separate research suggests that 90 per cent of something. Herron felt being proud of your body, being overtly sexual and being a serious athlete are not mutually exclusive. Suddenly without income, she had nothing to lose.

After speaking with Sabrina and an OnlyFans athlete manager who suggested she try the platform, she decided to give it a try. For her first posts in August, Herron uploaded artistic nudes taken at home. She says: I suddenly started getting all these fans following me and subscribing. At that point I hadn't generated any kind of adult content yet.

But within the first day I started getting slammed with dick pics. With subscribers paying between $5 and $100 to view her stories and posts, including masturbation and sex videos made with Conor, she quickly reached the top one per cent of OnlyFans. According to the site, the top one per cent of its 4.63 million creators earn at least $US49,000 (about $70,000) annually. Herron says: It's been very lucrative.

Herron Reinvents Her Career

Other Australian athletes on the platform include Masters world champion cyclist Sammie Bradbury and Olympic diver Matthew Mitcham. Herron says: Despite everything that happened, there's been a silver lining. I was freed to reinvent myself, become my own boss, and explore opportunities as a model, creator, and entrepreneur.