Five RBA rate rises since February have lifted the cash rate to 4.85 per cent, adding more than $400 a month to an average $600,000 mortgage, and experts say borrowers should wait two to three weeks before refinancing.

The Reserve Bank has raised the cash rate five times since February, taking it to 4.85 per cent, the highest level since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

For mortgage holders this undeniably hurts. On an average $600,000 mortgage, the increases have added more than $400 a month to repayments, and economists expect more rate rises next year. Naturally, when rates go up, the first instinct is to look for a better deal. The gap between rates at a big four bank and those from smaller lenders can be as much as 0.5 per cent.

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Research Timing Before Refinancing

That can mean hundreds of dollars a month in repayments, so it is worth doing. According to Finder, about 14 per cent of people plan to refinance in the next 12 months, which seems low, though refinancing accounts for more than 60 per cent of all mortgage sales. Getting a better deal is an art form. It takes careful research, planning and time.

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Rushing to grab whatever deal appears as soon as rates rise could leave you barely better off. Once the RBA announces a rate rise, things usually enter a frenzy. Bigger banks are often first to announce their own increases, though they take their time when rates fall, while smaller lenders can be slower to update pricing. That can temporarily make smaller lenders look cheaper than they really are, says Rebecca Jarrett-Dalton, mortgage broker and founder of Two Red Shoes.

If you apply during that immediate window, you risk locking into a rate that increases two weeks later once the bank finishes repricing, she says. Waiting two to three weeks lets the dust settle so you can see who is genuinely offering a competitive ongoing discount rather than making a rushed decision. Waiting also improves your position when negotiating with your current lender, which may cut your rate to keep you.

Understanding Current Interest Rates

But Jarrett-Dalton says loyalty discounts are becoming few and far between as banks tighten their belts. Despite the 4.85 per cent cash rate, no bank offers anything close to it. Many big banks' variable rates sit more than a full percentage point higher. Buyer's agent Lloyd Edge says any rate below 6.20 per cent is good, while below 6 per cent is an excellent outcome.

Some lenders are offering rates as low as 5.94 per cent. The rate you secure depends on your circumstances, including credit history and financial position, Edge says. He encourages homeowners to shop around rather than limiting themselves to the big four banks. Second- and third-tier lenders can also offer competitive rates, so explore all options.

Banks may not be offering many discounts, but Edge says cashback deals still exist. These offer a one-off payment of a few thousand dollars to encourage borrowers to switch. Homeowners should weigh everything on offer, including offset accounts, fee-free redraw facilities and cashback incentives. As Christmas approaches, it is common to put things off until the new year.

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Advantages Of November Refinancing

But November can be a perfect time to start refinancing, says Jarrett-Dalton, because it carries a timing advantage. For borrowers who rely on overtime, weekend penalty rates, shift allowances or bonuses, lenders typically want a clean three-to-four-month track record of that income within the current financial year before including it in borrowing capacity.

Since the financial year reset on July 1, applying in November means four full months of consistent payslips to prove that income, which can be the exact boost needed to pass a bank's serviceability test. If you cannot refinance, often because you lack enough equity to satisfy a new loan's requirements, options remain. Jarrett-Dalton recommends switching from monthly to weekly or fortnightly repayments to keep household cash flow predictable and help budgeting.

She also suggests maximising your offset account to reduce the interest paid on the loan. Borrowers should reach out early if struggling. If higher repayments genuinely threaten your ability to pay, contact your lender before you miss a repayment, she says. Advice in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products.

Readers should seek their own professional advice that takes into account their personal circumstances before making financial decisions. Save