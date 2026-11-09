Mortgage prison locks out younger borrowers as refinancing falls 14.2 per cent

Refinancing demand among borrowers aged 26 to 35 fell 14.2 per cent in the year to September while older homeowners gained flexibility, as rising rates and falling house prices trap recent first home buyers in mortgage prison.

Refinancing demand among younger borrowers has fallen sharply, exposing a generational gap between those who can switch banks for a better home loan deal and those who cannot.

New figures from credit bureau Equifax show refinancing demand for people aged between 26 and 35 fell 14.2 per cent in the year to September. Overall refinancing to a different lender dropped 8.8 per cent over the same period. But the trend was not uniform across age groups. For borrowers aged between 56 and 60, or over 60, refinancing demand moved slightly higher.

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Generational Gap in Home Loan Refinancing

Older homeowners with higher equity and lower loan balances retain the flexibility to negotiate or refinance, according to Equifax Australia executive general manager Moses Samaha. He said this flexibility mitigates some of the pressure from successive rate hikes. Younger Australians, on the other hand, are facing a tougher proposition. As interest rates hit 18-year highs, households stretched by their mortgages are naturally on the hunt for anything that will ease the pain.

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Supermarkets see all sorts of examples, from strong sales of home brand products to shoppers embracing cheaper food options such as mince. The banking equivalent to scanning the Aldi catalogue for specials is refinancing, which means dumping your bank for a cheaper rival. This year's five interest rate hikes are bound to stoke more interest in switching banks, as that is often how you get the most competitive interest rates.

Mortgage prison describes the problem where customers effectively get stuck with their bank because they cannot meet the lending criteria needed to switch to a rival. As rates have risen, mortgage brokers have also been warning of the perils of this predicament. There are a couple of reasons why more people find themselves in mortgage prison. One is that banks must test how prospective new borrowers would fare under higher interest rates, including people who are refinancing from a rival.

Stress Tests Block Younger Borrowers

This stress test involves adding 3 percentage points, known as a serviceability buffer, to the current home-loan rate, and estimating how a prospective customer would cope. Today, this may well mean testing if a borrower can afford a rate of about 9.5 per cent. Recent first home buyers are particularly likely to be knocked back by this test because they are often highly geared, after loading up on debt to scrape into the property market.

But higher interest rate stress tests are not the only challenge recent first home buyers face. Banks also look at the value of a prospective borrower's house, which will have fallen lately thanks to the property market slump. For people who have owned their property for a long time, recent falls are probably small when compared with the longer-term gains they have made.

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But recent buyers have not had the benefit of those price gains, and often they have also borrowed a large proportion of the property's value to get a foot in the door. That can cause a rise in their loan-to-valuation ratio, another metric looked at by banks. In some cases it might mean people who want to switch banks must pay the added cost of mortgage insurance.

Mortgage Prison Exemptions Reach Record High

To be fair, some do manage to escape mortgage prison, as banks are allowed to provide an exemption to serviceability rules in some cases. Canstar reported in September that the share of new loans processed as exemptions hit a record high of 5.8 per cent of all new loans settled in the quarter.

Unfortunately, however, the combination of rising interest rates and falling house prices is a grim double whammy for stretched first home buyers who might want to switch to a better deal. Mortgage prison will remain a risk until the Reserve Bank decides it is time for rates to start coming down. All in all, it is an example of how there is nothing particularly fair about monetary policy, which uses interest rates to target inflation.

No wonder it is known as a blunt instrument. Clancy Yeates is deputy business editor. He has covered banking and financial services, and was previously national business correspondent in the Canberra bureau.