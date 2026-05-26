Whyalla steelworks bidders reduced to two, with $1.9 billion on the table for transition

The federal and state governments have reduced the number of bidders for the financially stricken Whyalla steelworks from five to two. Shortlisted bidders have been invited to submit final funding proposals, with up to $1.9 billion on the table from the state and federal governments to transition the steelworks.

The Malinauskas and Albanese governments say the number of bidders for the Whyalla steelworks has been reduced to two . The federal and state governments have reduced the number of bidders for the financially stricken Whyalla steelworks from five to two.

Shortlisted bidders have been invited to submit final funding proposals, with up to $1.9 billion on the table from the state and federal governments to transition the steelworks. On Tuesday, Energy and Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis described an announcement on final bidders as both 'very close' and 'imminent'.

Those comments came amid renewed concern about the condition of the blast furnace, which is critical to steel production but went offline last month and was later described by the premier as being in a 'very vulnerable situation'.

'Those guys up there are carrying a town on their shoulders. They want to keep this blast furnace open for us as long as possible,' Mr Koutsantonis said.

'We've got the recapitalisation money sitting there for a new purchaser. Ultimately, that blast furnace is going to go cold, but when it does, it's going to be replaced with a direct iron reduction facility and an electric arc furnace, which means that ultimately the steelworks will survive.





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Whyalla Steelworks Bidders Reduced To Two Final Funding Proposals $1.9 Billion Transition Blast Furnace Condition Offline Vulnerable Situation Carrying A Town On Their Shoulders Recapitalisation Money New Purchaser Direct Iron Reduction Facility Electric Arc Furnace Steelworks Will Survive

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