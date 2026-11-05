Oaks Day 2025 best dressed: Luhrmanns, Dalins, Leong and Bartel lead Flemington fashion

Catherine Martin Luhrmann and Lilly Luhrmann wore vintage mother-daughter looks at Oaks Day, while Annalise Dalins, Melissa Leong and Nadia Bartel also impressed at Flemington.

Oaks Day delivered sunshine and pastels at Flemington, with mother-daughter dressing, vintage accessories and bold suiting among the standout looks. Internationally acclaimed costume and production designer Catherine Martin Luhrmann and her daughter Lilly Luhrmann appeared in the Birdcage as guests of the Landmark by Lexus marquee.

The theme for this year's pavilion, A New Dawn, felt personal for the Luhrmanns, who represent two generations of creative talent and craftsmanship. When it comes to dressing to a theme, Catherine is never afraid to lean in, or in the case of today's event, head towards a look at a gallop. Lilly says the vision was all her mother's.

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One of her greatest gifts is her ability to pull pieces and put looks together, and it is just not talked about enough, she says of Catherine, best known for her work on film and stage. Yes, she can do a costume to the nines, but she is also an incredible stylist, Lilly says.

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With the exception of Lilly's shoes, a chunky block heel was the only item she could not be convinced to wear by her mother, the pair's raceday accessories were also vintage. For Lilly, these included a secondhand Gucci headband and a vintage MiuMiu necklace, which Catherine says she coveted for years. Catherine found a pair of MiuMiu heels from the same resort collection as her dress on TheRealReal to pair with a Prada headband.

Museum Plans For Luhrmann Outfits

The effort put into both looks more than paid off. We love to match, says Lilly. Anytime we can match, we are matching. As for where these looks will end up once their stint at the races is over, Catherine says she would love to give them to Sydney's Powerhouse Museum.

Maybe it is slightly cheesy, but I love the fact that they are on point in terms of the theme, and that they have horses, she says. What better way to escape the stress of wedding planning than with a day at the races? Annalise Dalins is set to marry Collingwood's Josh Daicos in coming weeks and says Oaks Day could not have come at a better time.

It is nice to be here, enjoying the day away from the planning for a moment, she says from inside Crown's Birdcage marquee. While we will have to be patient and wait for wedding dress details, Dalins says that for her raceday look, she wanted to play with texture. She certainly did with her butter-yellow fringed miniskirt and matching jacket by Eliya The Label.

Bride Dresses For Races

When asked about her decision to forgo traditional millinery in place of a ribbon at the end of an undone plait, Dalins says she loves an effortless look. Because the outfit is bold, I wanted to kind of pare back the hair, and let the outfit do the talking, she says.

There is one fashion trend TV personality Melissa Leong says she has not been able to get on board with this spring racing carnival, and that is red carpet dressing. I think that you need to dress appropriately for a daytime event, and some people are taking it a little too extreme, she says.

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However, it is all about interpretation and each to their own. Today, she is leading by perfect example. Leong has not seen new film Wicker yet but was happy to be referred to as the Wicker Wife for the day. She has seen the memes and will be making some appropriate and potentially inappropriate on-theme jokes as the day continues.

Dressed in an Acler set with floral details, it is Oaks Day after all, Leong says she fell in love with the look as soon as she tried it on. From there, it was all about finding millinery and accessories to match with the help of Sydney-based stylist Jess Pecoraro. Gucci shoes, EZARA/J millinery and Tiffany and Co hardware helped her bring together a mix of local and global designers.

Bartel Wears Peach Suit

The Oaks Day dress code may be set in stone, but that does not mean there is not room for experimentation, just ask Nadia Bartel. The influencer and Henne designer knew she wanted to do something different for this year's carnival and, in a peach crocodile-print suit by designer Lillian Khallouf, she certainly made it happen.

I just love like anything a little bit masculine, so I love that it is a little bit more of an oversized jacket, says Bartel. I feel good in it. The matching headpiece, designed by milliner Melissa Jackson, was finished only this morning over FaceTime, then couriered over, ready for its Birdcage debut.

Paired with Saint Laurent heels and earrings, and an Oroton bag borrowed by Bartel from a girlfriend, the entire look is polished and pretty, even if not entirely comfortable to sit in. Fashion is not always the most comfortable, she says. But it is perfect.