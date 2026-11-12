Italy and UK Schools Hit by Hoax Bomb Threats, Thousands Evacuated

Thousands of schools in Italy and the UK received hoax bomb threats on Wednesday, leading to evacuations but no credible danger, with police and officials blaming a disinformation campaign.

Schools across Italy and the United Kingdom were hit by a wave of hoax bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting evacuations of thousands of students and disrupting classes.

Massive School Evacuations Across Europe Due to Hoax Bomb Threats

In Italy, about 6,000 schools received the threats, while in the UK, around 1,000 schools in Scotland and at least 300 in Northern Ireland were affected. Police and officials quickly assured the public that the threats were not credible. The threats were sent via email to schools in Italy, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland. In Italy, the education ministry said an email containing a hoax bomb threat was sent to about 6,000 schools, and hundreds were evacuated.

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In Scotland, Police Scotland initially estimated at least 470 schools were affected before later saying about 1,000 schools from Dumfries to Orkney received the warnings. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said checks showed no concrete danger. She wrote on Facebook that the reports appear linked to a strategy aimed at generating alarm and concern, which is under investigation. In Scotland, a Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries found nothing to suggest a credible threat or wider danger to the public.

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They advised no need to evacuate schools or keep children away based solely on the emails. The threats caused distress and disruption. In Rome, parent Nensi Bego said her daughter Dafne started crying because the children did not understand what was happening. She said it was annoying and obvious it was just a hoax that disrupts lessons and everyone's day.

Officials Confirm Threats are Not Credible, Schools Resume Classes

Schools in Edinburgh were briefly evacuated as a precaution, and Dumfries and Galloway council confirmed children were sent home after most schools received messages. In Northern Ireland, Education Minister Paul Givan said last month's hoaxes appeared to be Islamist and signed Allahu Akbar, but there was no public confirmation. Anthony McNally, assistant chief constable at the PSNI, said the risk to the public is low.

In Ireland, Garda Síochána assessed the threat as not credible and did not call for evacuations. Schools in Scotland were told to readmit evacuated pupils and resume classes. The email in Italy was signed Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan, according to a copy seen by Reuters. Italian press reports said the email included the words we have come to annihilate you.

A national security source told Reuters the emails are public and it was as easy as drinking a glass of water. Some European officials suspect Russia may be behind a campaign of disruption, while Iran is another suspect. France summoned Iran's ambassador on Tuesday after accusing Tehran of a cyberattack that disabled refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets last week. Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Wednesday's threats were part of a clear strategy to spread fear and create anxiety.

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Italian Defense Minister Says Attacks Aim to Spread Fear and Anxiety

He added that it is not always the work of foreign countries or hostile entities, but also attention-seekers and lunatics. Antonello Giannelli, head of the Italian School Principals Association, said the alerts were upsetting for students, families, and school staff. He said that even though today's threats are clearly hoaxes, we cannot underestimate the consequences of incidents that alarm entire school communities and disrupt the normal conduct of educational activities.

He added that the threat was clearly fake and hoped those responsible would be identified. Police Scotland's cyber and fraud unit is liaising with security and law enforcement bodies in the UK and overseas to find who was responsible. In Northern Ireland, education officials advised schools to remain open unless otherwise advised by the PSNI. They said schools should be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Glasgow council advised parents by email that the claims of devices planted in schools were false. In Italy, schools closed swiftly after the warnings, prompting many parents to drop what they were doing to collect children. The evacuations sent many pupils out onto the streets, requiring parents to leave work or abandon plans. One school in Rome informed parents through a messaging app that all students had been taken to a safe area and remained under supervision of teaching staff.

Wave of Hoax Alerts Targets Supermarkets, Blood Banks, and Broadcasters

The threats follow a series of hoax alerts and cyber attacks around Europe against supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic, and broadcasters.