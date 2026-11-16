UK Expert Says Frances Crawford Injuries Consistent With Lawnmower Accident and Strangulation

A UK forensic physician testifies that some of Frances Crawford's injuries are consistent with both a lawnmower accident and the prosecution's strangulation case, as the murder trial of RAAF pilot Robert Crawford continues.

A forensic physician from the United Kingdom has told the murder trial of Royal Australian Air Force pilot Robert Crawford that some of Frances Crawford's injuries had an unusual pattern and were consistent with both the lawnmower accident scenario and the prosecution's case that she was attacked.

Professor Jason Payne-James appeared on Monday as a defence witness in the trial, where Crawford is accused of staging his wife's death to look like a late-night lawnmower rollover because he did not want to lose millions in a divorce. Payne-James told the court he assessed both the accident scenario and the prosecution's case.

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The prosecution alleges Crawford attacked his wife, either strangling her with his hands or an arm, before causing her body to be propelled off a retaining wall in the yard of their south-east Queensland property. The prosecution closed its case on Friday. Crawford's barrister Saul Holt KC told the jury the defence would call three witnesses: Payne-James, acoustic engineer Jamie Conomos, and biomedical engineer Andrew Shaw.

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Defence Expert Testifies on Injuries

The jury has heard Frances suffered several injuries, including a 16-centimetre laceration to the top of her head, fractures to her thyroid cartilage, and bruising on her jaw, surrounding a red abrasion on her neck area, as well as bruising across her chest. The court was earlier told Frances had been working on an exit plan to leave her marriage.

When asked by Holt about injuries to Frances' head, Payne-James said they would be consistent with a scenario in which she tumbled down the wall. Payne-James said: Armbars and chokeholds in my experience generally don't leave abrasions or bruises because of the diffusion of the force applied, and also it tends to be to the side of the neck … but generally because of the area where the force is applied, you tend not to see areas of abrasions and bruises.

He said marks on Frances' neck were consistent with being left by fingernails. He said it was natural for someone to try to remove whatever had caused the pressure, leaving marks. When asked if the marks revealed whether the injuries were caused by an arm or a steering wheel, Payne-James said no. He also said her injuries, excluding the upper chest injuries, were consistent with a chokehold or armbar.

Prosecution Case Challenged in Court

Payne-James told the court injuries to Frances' neck and chin could be consistent with strangulation using hands. Asked about the bruising, he said he would not expect substantial bruising from a chokehold, but could not exclude it. Holt asked whether pressure from the steering wheel, or the mower body, would explain the injuries to the neck, chin and upper chest. Payne-James said that would be a possibility.

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Crown Prosecutor Chris Cook put to Payne-James that the prosecution case was that Frances was attacked in or around the house, which included strangulation, and then blunt-force trauma to the head with the rock. He said an injury to Frances' neck could have been caused by clothing rubbing, or an arm, while her head moved around. Under cross-examination by Holt, Kedziora said he could not rule out the lawnmower scenario.

Phone Data Examined During Trial

On Friday, the trial heard from Queensland police investigative computer analyst Sean Dalton, who had analysed usage on Crawford's phone between 1.09am and 1.51am and 2.35am and 3.20am. Running a series of tests, he found that messaging app Signal had been opened during those periods on Crawford's phone and that the device was unlocked at those times. The trial before Justice Lincoln Crowley continues.