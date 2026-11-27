Will Cowper joins Andrew and Andrea Solomon to open Pici, a new Italian restaurant in Brisbane featuring modern design and keenly priced seasonal menus.

Will Cowper and his partners officially opened Pici, a new Italian dining venue in Brisbane, following a complex construction process that spanned several months. The establishment is located on Brunswick Street, occupying a space that previously housed Gerties and Hellhound, resulting in a significantly expanded footprint for the new owners.

Pici Restaurant Opening Details and Design

Will Cowper, Gianna Cowper, Andrew Solomon, and Andrea Solomon, known for their work at The Fish Factory, launched Pici in mid-October after the building reached completion. The renovation involved overcoming significant delays related to heritage requirements, which required careful coordination to preserve specific architectural elements while updating the interior. Alkot Studio managed the design, creating a space that features bold marble surfaces, dark timber accents, exposed brickwork, and mirrored finishes. The layout places the main bar on the upper level while the primary dining area is situated half a floor down on the Brunswick Street side. The operators removed the dividing wall from the former Hellhound venue to create a more open and expansive environment for guests.

Also read Labor under fire after inflation shock | Morning News Bulletin 26 November 2026

Menu Strategy and Pricing Structure

Will Cowper designed the culinary program to be accessible to local residents while maintaining high standards of quality. The menu is divided into snacks, entrees, pastas, and mains, with prices positioned to encourage frequent visits from the community. Entree items are capped at $30, and the majority of pasta dishes are priced around $40. This approach contrasts with other venues in the area, aiming to provide a value-focused experience without compromising on the sophistication of the food. The kitchen features a woodfire grill custom-built by Platinum Commercial Kitchens in Sydney, which serves as the central cooking element for the open low-countered kitchen setup.

Advertisement

Key Staff and Operational Roles

The operational team at Pici includes several industry veterans who have been hired to support the new concept. Gianna Cowper manages the dessert program, focusing on precise presentations that complement the main dining offerings. Ellery Low serves as the bar manager, drawing on his previous experience at Maker in Fish Lane to craft classic and original cocktails. Brendon Osmers, known for his work at Alice and Gerard's Bar, assists in the beverage operations. Marieke Ameglio from Sasso Italiano leads the front-of-house staff, ensuring guest service standards are met. Jack Burgess, formerly of Venner, holds the position of sous chef in the kitchen.

Seasonal Menu Highlights and Wine Selection

The culinary offerings change with the seasons to reflect current ingredient availability. The bites menu features items such as gnocco fritto with parmesan custard, prosciutto, and saba syrup, as well as fried baccala with optional caviar. Chargrilled Fremantle octopus skewers are served with padron peppers and puttanesca sauce. Entrees include Noosa Red tomatoes with goat's curd and raw Mooloolaba yellowfin tuna. Pasta selections range from champagne lobster ravioli to pork and fennel sausage pici. Mains highlight market fish with almond cream, Gooralie pork loin with grilled peach, and Stone Axe Wagyu flank with veal sauce. The wine list, curated by Chris Fullerton and Logan Moore from Cork and Co, prioritizes Italian selections while keeping most bottles under $100.