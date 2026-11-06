Russell Brand convicted of rape and three sexual assaults in London

Russell Brand was convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault in London on Thursday. He was found not guilty of several other charges and is being investigated over two further rape allegations.

Russell Brand was convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault in London on Thursday. He was found not guilty of several other charges.

Police are now investigating two further rape allegations against him. Brand once wrote in his 2007 memoir: What kind of man was I? Treating women in this way? He added: If this is what I am telling you, can you imagine what is being left out?

Also read Misogyny and sexism of Russell Brand case have not gone away, say TV insiders

After Thursday's verdicts, the public now has some idea, but only some. It is wearyingly certain that Brand will never be brought to justice for the full extent of his predation and possible other crimes. He now faces a significant jail term after the guilty verdicts for rape and sexual assaults. Brand's considerable appeal, to women, to his star-struck public and to commercially minded media executives, was his supposed singularity.

Brand's Manipulative Comedic Persona

With low-slung jeans and bouffant hair, he curated an aesthetic that was a mashup of preening rocker, Charles Manson and Jesus, with a strong ironic streak. Can't you see it's just a joke? is the bully's best defence, and all sexual abusers are bullies at heart. Brand rose to prominence as a comedian at the Edinburgh Festival in the early noughties and started touring in 2006.

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His genre of comedy was confessional and shocking, laced with a vulnerability and faux-self-awareness that now looks to be what it always was: the manipulations of a predator. He was eagerly embraced by the British media, appearing on huge-rating shows on MTV and Channel 4, as well as radio. He performed for Queen Elizabeth. In about 2008, he crossed the Atlantic to make his fortune in Hollywood, even marrying pop star Katy Perry.

Their union was short. Brand's charisma was powerful, and he had a pseudo-intellectualism which endeared him to the progressive press. He had a newspaper column. His evident intelligence amounted mostly to an ability to read people well and beguile them, often with a view to exploiting them.

Brand's Involvement With Mermaids Group

It was not surprising that he turned to YouTube Christian shamanery after the entertainment world had largely dumped him. A friend of mine, Jo Robb, is part of a group called the Henley Mermaids, which agitates against sewage pollution in the Thames. She had dealings with Brand when he took up their cause as a member of the local community. Before he moved to Florida, Brand, his wife and their children lived in a house at Henley-on-Thames.

Robb told me Brand paraded before her and her fellow middle-aged women activists in his home in low-slung jeans which showed his pubic hair, his shirt open. She initially thought he would be useful in drawing attention to their cause, before realising he was using us. He latched onto this campaign, she told me on Friday. It provided him with cover ahead of what I think he knew was coming out.

Brand's public involvement with the Mermaids was in late 2022, by which time he would have known journalists were investigating him. In terms of serial predators, Brand was completely standard. Like all practised, powerful sex pests, from Harvey Weinstein to Jeffrey Epstein, to Rolf Harris, Don Burke and Jimmy Savile, Brand operated with increasing impunity but retained a reptilian instinct for picking his marks. He was comfortably enabled by powerful systems and by the people he made money for.

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His business model was to hide in the open. His entire comedic brand was about his sexual incontinence and compulsive need to sexually dominate women, with a sideline in edgy past heroin use. He was named shagger of the year three times. He appeared with co-stars Jason Segel, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell in the 2008 film Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Predator Pattern Among Famous Sex Offenders

His career in exploitation followed the same trajectory as other famous sex pests. His behaviour was notorious, and an open secret within his industry. Women warned other women about it. The powerful men, and occasional women, in a position to intervene did nothing.

And so he carried on. In a 2019 New York Times interview about film producer Harvey Weinstein, comedian Katherine Ryan confronted Brand about his sexual predation on camera, as they both participated in a Comedy Central show called Roast Battle. Ryan later spoke to broadcaster Louis Theroux. It is very dangerous to have this conversation, Ryan told Theroux.

It is a litigious minefield, because lots of people have tried to nail this person down for their alleged crimes and this person has very good lawyers, so am I going to put my mortgage on the line by saying who this person is? She said the man's behaviour was an open secret. Every time these things are eventually proven, everybody knew, and they go Well everybody knew. In 2019, British journalists began to look into the rumours about Brand.

Media Investigation and Legal Consequences

Around the same time, he segued from mainstream TV work into cult-leaderish YouTube content. A Dispatches programme published and broadcast a joint investigation into his alleged crimes. They had spoken to hundreds of sources over four years. Three years later again, Brand appeared in court before a jury.

The long, slow span of that justice arc is as good as most victims will ever get. Yet for some people, the phantom anxiety of men being falsely accused is still the greater threat to justice. Is this the last of the great male entertainers who will be allowed to get away with criminal activity over decades while hiding in plain sight? The answer depends on how eagerly we choose to enable them.