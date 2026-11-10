Russell Brand Jailed for 10 Years and 6 Months as Wife Laura Leaves Court

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court. His wife Laura Brand, who stood by him throughout the trial, left court alone after the sentencing.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault. The sentence was handed down at Southwark Crown Court, where his wife Laura Brand watched from the public gallery.

After the guilty verdict on Thursday, Laura rocked towards her knees in despair. On the day of sentencing, she and Brand had a brief conversation before officers led him away. Earlier he had mouthed words to her: we will be OK. Laura, 38, then headed home alone from court.

Also read Russell Brand sentenced to 10 and a half years for rape and three sexual assaults

Nobody was quite sure whether Laura Brand, Russell Brand's wife of more than nine years and the mother of his three children, would make the journey from their home in Florida to support him at his trial. Those who know her did not question her support for her husband, nor her faith in his innocence. But they also know her to be intensely publicity-shy. In his particular way, Brand told journalists he was feeling blessed that morning.

Laura Brand's Background

Laura, in her way, said nothing. She maintained her silence when she arrived at court with him on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the trial. In the evenings they returned together to accommodation near Waterloo station. At weekends they broadcast together on their YouTube channel.

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If there was a message, it was that she intended to stand by her husband. Born Laura Gallacher, she is the youngest child of Bernard Gallacher, the Scottish golf legend and former Ryder Cup captain. Her older sister is Kirsty Gallacher, a sports broadcaster. They grew up on the Wentworth Estate in Surrey, UK, surrounded by golf, but also by nature.

Laura and Kirsty are close, but the age gap, with Kirsty 12 years her senior, meant Laura spent a lot of her childhood alone. My parents allowed me a lot of time outside to be creative, like making mud pies or petal perfumes. To me, that was a world of magic, she told London's in 2022. She was an 18-year-old art student when, in 2007, she was introduced to Brand, then 31, who shared an agent with Kirsty.

The pair met in London after one of his live events, and started a brief relationship. Her father, it has been reported, begged her to end it. At that time, Brand was hurtling to fame as a comedian, TV host and notorious tabloid lothario. He moved to Hollywood and gained greater renown when he married Katy Perry in 2010.

They later divorced. Brand then had dalliances with Geri Halliwell and Jemima Khan, presumably among others. He re-met Laura, freshly single and working in hospitality, by chance in 2015. My ex had literally moved out of our flat that day, and I was heartbroken, with mascara running down my face, she told Grazia in 2020.

A friend dragged me out on a walk to the canal in east London, where I had never been in my life, and as we came on to the footpath, Russell was standing there, like he had organised it. On the Made by Mammas podcast the same year, she said he was so different. We both immediately knew it was going to be serious.

She later recalled to You magazine that Brand said: I think I want a quiet life and a family. And it was exactly what I wanted. So then it was about seeing if we could build a foundation to make that happen. They married two years later, in a ceremony near Henley-on-Thames attended by Noel Gallagher and Jonathan Ross, among other stars.

Family Life in Oxfordshire

The event came a few months after the birth of Mabel, now 10. Another daughter, Peggy, now eight, arrived the following year. Their son, Herb, was born three years ago. Laura took to motherhood.

So much so, in fact, that it inspired a writing career. In 2020, she published The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play. Promoting her books with a handful of interviews, the picture Laura painted of family life at their rural Oxfordshire home was idyllic, and full of fun and colour. They had dogs, chickens and more than a dozen cats, as well as a narrowboat for weekend cruises.

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We really do have fun together, she said in one interview. Sometimes, it can look like I am dealing with an adult toddler, but Russell is really into doing the stuff I am into. One journalist who visited the house to meet Laura remembers her as very warm, but even then, before any allegations came out, very guarded about Russell.

I felt like she was quite lonely, shut away in this slightly remote house, wary of publicity and judgement, and quite young. More than one person who spent time with the family when the children were young mentions a clear imbalance. Laura, who by all accounts is a very likeable figure, had a lot on her plate.

Brand once said he had never changed a nappy, nor spent 24 hours alone with his children because Laura respects and cares for their safety too much. Laura addressed this in Grazia in 2020. What he meant, I think, is that he calls me 100 per cent the boss, because it took me a long time to relax into motherhood and I found it hard to let others in. I am learning to be less controlling.

Wellness Festival and Public Image

Kirsty came to his defence over the nappy comment too. I think that was a flippant comment, Russell does loads. He is very hands-on, she told You magazine in 2019. I have known Russell a long time.

He is amazing, and they lead a fabulous lifestyle. Those little girls are his life. He is so wonderful with them. Fully embracing the good life, the Brands briefly started working together as wellness gurus.

They even ran a festival called Community with Laura + Russell Brand in Hay-on-Wye in the summer of 2023. The three-day vegan, alcohol-free event included holistic therapies, a practical life workshop, canoeing and comedy. If that was to be the start of a new era as a mindfulness power couple, it was short-lived.

Sexual Assault Allegations

Just two months later, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4 saw five women publicly accuse Brand of sexual assault, as well as sexual and emotional abuse. Brand, in response, posted a video in which he said he had been very very promiscuous, but that all of the relationships were consensual.