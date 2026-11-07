Will Williams Retires from AFL After 14-Year Career Spanning Giants and Carlton

Will Williams has announced his retirement from the Australian Football League after 14 years and 183 games. The former Giants star, recently delisted by Carlton, turns down interest from Sydney and Essendon to end his career.

GWS Giants and former Carlton standout Will Williams has officially announced his retirement from the Australian Football League, bringing to a close a distinguished 14-year career that encompassed 183 senior games.

The 32-year-old defensive powerhouse made the decision to step away from the sport after being delisted by the Carlton Blues in the most recent trade period. Despite receiving significant interest from other clubs, including an initial approach from Essendon and a subsequent personal appeal from Sydney Swans coach Dean Cox, Williams ultimately chose to conclude his journey at the elite level.

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Dean Cox Appeals Williams To Stay

Cox had spoken directly with Williams to express his interest, viewing him as a potential depth piece for the Swans' half-backline following the departure of Nick Blakey to North Melbourne. The coach told Williams to stay ready, suggesting they might need him, but Williams has determined that it is time to move on. In a heartfelt statement released to the media and his supporters, Williams reflected on his extensive time in the AFL.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Giants and Carlton for their unwavering support through the inevitable highs and lows of professional sports. He emphasized that he would not have achieved his milestone without the dedication of his family and the embrace of the wider AFL community. Williams described his career as a privilege, noting that it has been a joy to play the game he loves for so many years.

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He indicated that he is now looking forward to his next chapter in life, having successfully navigated two decades in one of the most demanding sports environments in the country. His departure marks the end of an era for the Giants, who were genuine premiership contenders during his tenure. During his peak years, Williams was widely recognized as one of the most damaging and dynamic running defenders in the competition.

Williams Career Highlights With Giants

His contributions were instrumental in the Greater Western Sydney Giants' success between 2016 and 2019, a period during which the club played in a grand final and reached three preliminary finals. After spending eight successful years with GWS, Williams was traded to the Carlton Blues at the end of 2020, signing a lucrative contract with the club.

However, his time in Melbourne was shorter than anticipated. He played only nine senior games in the current season, with his final appearance coming in Round 10 under new coach Josh Fraser. During this period, the Blues favored younger talents such as Billy Wilson in his positional role.

Williams Concludes Remarkable AFL Journey

The transition from a premiership-contending defender to a role player in his final season underscored the rapid pace of change in the modern game, leading Williams to conclude his career on his own terms after a truly remarkable journey.