William Barkley Moved by Collingwood Captain Darcy Moore Video Message After Bushland Rescue

William Barkley, who survived six days lost in dense bushland, was moved to tears by a video message from Collingwood captain Darcy Moore while recovering in hospital.

The teenager who survived six days lost in dense bushland has been brought to tears by a personal video message from his football hero, Collingwood captain Darcy Moore. The message was sent to the young survivor as he continues to recover in the hospital following his dramatic rescue from the wilderness.

In the clip, the Pies captain addressed the boy directly, saying, "G'day William, it's Darcy Moore here, mate. What an unbelievable, scary journey you've been on." The heartfelt communication provided a moment of emotional connection for William, who had endured a terrifying ordeal alone in the dense foliage for nearly a week.

Also read Rescued teen William speaks out after six days lost in bush

Elizabeth Barkley, William's mother, witnessed the immediate emotional impact of the interaction. She noted that the video "just made him cry, because these guys here, these are his inspiration." The gesture from a sporting icon helped validate the resilience of the young survivor during his fragile recovery phase.

International Attention and Media Spotlight

The survival story has attracted significant global media interest, with coverage extending to major international outlets such as the UK press and the New York Times. Elizabeth Barkley expressed her astonishment at the level of global scrutiny, stating, "I'm shocked with the international attention. I'm like, oh my God, it's like, you know, you've got UK, even the New York Times."

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Despite the overwhelming attention from journalists and the public, William appears unfazed by his newfound status in the news cycle. His primary focus remains on his immediate physical needs and his desire to return to his normal life rather than engaging with the media frenzy surrounding his survival.

Nutritional Recovery and Family Support

During his six-day ordeal, William's nutritional intake was extremely limited, with his mother revealing that he ate only two packets of chips for almost a week. As he begins to rebuild his strength in the hospital, his diet is being carefully managed under medical supervision to ensure he does not suffer from refeeding syndrome or other complications.

Elizabeth Barkley described how they are allowing the teenager to enjoy his favorite treats as part of his gradual return to normalcy. She explained, "He was dying for some lollies and chocolates. So I said, you can get what you want at the moment, milk it up." This small indulgence highlights the shift from survival mode to recovery mode for the family.

Medical Observation and Future Plans

Although William is stable, medical professionals require him to remain under observation for the rest of the weekend to monitor his physical condition. Doctors want to ensure that his body can handle increased activity and that there are no hidden injuries from his time in the elements before he is discharged.

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Once he receives the all-clear from his medical team, there will be no shortage of hugs from family and friends who are eagerly waiting for his return. The community is preparing to welcome him back with open arms, celebrating his safe return to the group after such a narrow escape from danger.

Return to Football Passion

William is already looking forward to rejoining his social circle and returning to the activity he loves most. His mother noted that he "just can't wait to get back to the footy club. See all his mates there. Because footy is his passion. It's his love. Go Pies." The deep connection he has with the Collingwood Football Club serves as a strong motivation for his recovery.

The support from Darcy Moore and the broader sporting community has underscored the cultural importance of football in the region. For a young boy who lost his way in the bush, the promise of returning to his team and his heroes provides a clear and hopeful path forward in his healing journey.