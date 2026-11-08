Wilson Vows to Keep Infrastructure Victoria as Carroll Plans Abolition

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson pledges to retain and expand Infrastructure Victoria, setting up a election clash with Premier Ben Carroll as the Big Build royal commission begins hearings into the Gap Road project.

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has vowed to keep and expand Infrastructure Victoria, the state's independent infrastructure advisory body, as the Big Build royal commission prepares to begin its first public hearings on Monday.

Royal Commission Examines Sunbury Construction Allegations

Premier Ben Carroll has pledged to abolish the agency, setting up a clear political divide over major project management ahead of the November 28 state election. The Royal Commission into the Integrity of Major Public and Civil Infrastructure Construction Projects in Victoria will open hearings examining the Gap Road level crossing removal in Sunbury, completed in 2023.

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The commission is expected to focus on allegations that former premier Jacinta Allan helped shoehorn the CFMEU and a corrupt labour hire company into the project. It has been alleged that Allan, as the minister responsible for the Big Build at the time, pressured the Rail Infrastructure Alliance consortium to side with the CFMEU in a demarcation dispute with rival union the AWU.

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The allegation, which Allan denies, is that her staff, through public servants at Rail Projects Victoria, directed the consortium to cut a deal with the CFMEU. A subsequent agreement between the CFMEU and consortium partners gave the union an industrial stranglehold over the Sunbury site, the commission has heard. Once entrenched, the CFMEU demanded that labour hire company BK Labour be used on the project.

The company was later investigated by Victoria Police and deregistered this year by the Labour Hire Authority for providing false invoices. Separate allegations before the commission, also denied by Allan, claim doctored costings were included in the business case for the Melbourne Airport Rail Link. It is further alleged a public service executive was threatened with the sack to ensure the rail line followed the government's preferred route.

A study was reportedly doctored to bake in Sunshine as the preferred airport rail route. On Sunday, Wilson announced that the fate of Infrastructure Victoria would be decided by the November 28 state election. The agency was established in 2015 under the Andrews Labor government. In August, shortly after taking over as premier, Carroll earmarked the agency for abolition.

Wilson Vows to Keep Infrastructure Victoria Agency

It had just completed a round of structural redundancies as part of an annual budget reduction from $9 million to $6 million. Wilson made the announcement during a visit to a mixed martial arts gym in Collingwood, where she was promoting a $40 million pitch to lure UFC bouts to Melbourne. I think it's an important body that hasn't been well used by this Labor government, she said of Infrastructure Victoria.

This is a government that has been choosing projects because of politics by putting their own political interests over that of the Victorian taxpayer. So we will keep Infrastructure Victoria. We will look at how we potentially strengthen their role. When established in 2015, Infrastructure Victoria was made responsible for publishing a 30-year infrastructure plan for the state, updated every five years.

It was also given authority to advise the treasurer when requested on any government or private sector proposals for major projects. Government must prioritise and select the projects and reforms that deliver the highest public net benefit, Allan told parliament at the time. These decisions are not easy, but they should always be based on evidence and robust, transparent analysis. Similar bodies operate in NSW, South Australia, Western Australia and at the federal level.

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In some cases, their advice is provided before projects are announced and publicly committed to. In Victoria, however, the agency first learnt about the Suburban Rail Loop, the state's largest infrastructure project, when the government announced it via Facebook ahead of the 2018 election. Its advice was also not sought at the preliminary stage of the Melbourne Airport Rail Link or any other Big Build project.

Carroll Government Plans to Abolish Infrastructure Victoria

A review stated that Infrastructure Victoria has undertaken good work but now is an appropriate time to absorb its operations into a department. The Allan government decided not to scrap the agency but said its operating budget would be reduced. In August this year, the Carroll government announced it would axe Infrastructure Victoria entirely to find commonsense savings. The announcement was slammed by key stakeholder groups who lauded the agency's role and urged the government to reconsider.

With an election on the Victorian horizon, independent scrutiny of the investment pipeline is more critical than ever, Consult Australia chief Jonathan Cartledge said. The agency needs to be strengthened, not abolished. Wilson said a Coalition government would look for ways to put Infrastructure Victoria to better use. We're very open to looking at how we expand their remit to provide that advice to government, she said.

We are certainly looking at how we can bring more transparency, more accountability to major infrastructure projects here in Victoria, and that's exactly why we will keep Infrastructure Victoria. The first block of royal commission public hearings is scheduled to run until November 20, two days after early voting begins for the state election.

During her time as premier, Allan resisted pressure from integrity experts and some of her own MPs to establish a royal commission into the Building Bad scandal.