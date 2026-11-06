Jess Wilson's Campaign Bus Hits Bentleigh Jeweller's Awning on First Day

Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson's campaign bus reversed into a Bentleigh jeweller's awning on its first day, damaging the storefront. The Liberals promised to cover repair costs, and the owner says the response could influence his vote.

Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson's first day on the campaign trail hit an early snag when her big blue campaign bus, dubbed the Jess Express, reversed into the awning of a small business in Bentleigh, in Melbourne's south-east.

The bus struck the awning of a local jeweller on Friday morning, peeling metal off the exterior and making a loud scraping noise as media aboard cringed. The accident took media attention away from a planned photo opportunity. Wilson took it in her stride, continuing to campaign in the street and mix with local traders. Liberal Party staff immediately promised the repair costs would be covered and walked to the impacted business to find the owner, but it was closed.

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The store's owner, James Oppedisano, was operating a machine at the time and only became aware of the damage when he saw he had missed multiple calls and received a message from the Liberals saying something about his awning. Oppedisano told 3AW radio on Friday that the damage was significant. He said it had been peeled back a fair bit and would definitely need to be replaced.

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Business Owner Decides Election Vote

He added that he was undecided which party would have his first preference at the upcoming state election, but the Liberals following through on the promised repairs could be a deciding factor. Oppedisano said the Liberals had done a pretty good job of getting in touch with him and saying they were going to fix it.

He noted that actually getting it fixed is one thing, but they have at least promised to fix it, so he was not sure if it would become one of their election promises. Wilson appeared on 3AW minutes after Oppedisano and said the jeweller had been very gracious. She also said the bus driver, who was doing his best, would continue to work throughout the campaign. Accidents happen, she said.

You could not make this stuff up, but we are determined to fix it, just like we are determined to fix Victoria. The irony was not lost: the bus damaged a small business shortly after Wilson was slinging coffees at the Double Pour cafe and spruiking the Coalition's promise to help local businesses by cutting land tax and payroll tax. The Wilson bus also includes a sign on the back saying it is dodging something.

Campaign Bus Satirical Safety Cards

On each seat inside the bus was an aeroplane-style passenger safety card offering a satirical guide to surviving 12 years of Labor. It urged passengers to wear seatbelts to brace for potholes, remain calm in the event of something, and look toward the horizon if they became nauseous from Labor's constant spin. Labor swiftly unveiled its own retaliatory safety cards for passengers on the Jess Express.

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It warned passengers to be prepared to depart at any moment if Wilson needed to something, to beware erratic driving as One Nation are in the driver's seat, and not to expect assistance in the event of a crash because Liberals cut emergency services. Crashes, breakdowns and blunders are not unusual on campaign buses. In 2017, Pauline Hanson's Battler Bus broke down outside Rockhampton, Queensland, with a broken hose causing a three-hour delay.

Political Bus Accidents Previous Campaigns

In what retrospectively might have been bad omens, both Bill Shorten and Peter Dutton received unwanted publicity for bus bungles. Last year, Dutton's bus struck a concrete bike lane in Melbourne's CBD, temporarily derailing the campaign. In 2016, the Bill Bus swiped a give way sign while campaigning in suburban Melbourne. Staff and journalists had to prop up the sign and allow the bus to pass.

Wilson can only hope the similarities with Shorten and Dutton's campaigns end with the bus crash.