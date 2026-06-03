Wim Wenders Withdraws Film Featuring 14-Year-Old Nastassja Kinski in the Nude

German film director Wim Wenders has withdrawn his 1974 film 'Alice in the Cities' from distribution due to a scene featuring 14-year-old Nastassja Kinski in the nude. Wenders has expressed his apology for not protecting Kinski better during the filming of the movie and has stated that he will seek a broad dialogue with Kinski and other film groups to find a mutually agreed solution.

The German Film 'Alice in the Cities' is being withdrawn from distribution by its director Wim Wenders due to a scene featuring a 14-year-old Nastassja Kinski in the nude.

Wenders expressed his apology for not protecting Kinski better during the filming of the movie, which marked her debut in 1974. The film, which stars Rüdiger Vogler as an aspiring writer, was a significant milestone in Kinski's career, but she has long maintained misgivings about her introduction to the film industry at such a young age. Kinski appeared nude in several films at the ages of 14 and 17, including 'Woyzeck' and 'Abrafaxe - The Nazi-Hunter'.

Wenders' decision to withdraw the film from distribution comes after he received an honorary award at the German Film Awards last week, where he spoke about his concerns regarding the film's content. He believes that it is essential for society to find a way to deal with controversial film works from the 20th century and to promote new learning processes and inclusive perspectives in the cinema.

Wenders has stated that he will seek a broad dialogue with Kinski, the German Film Academy, and other film groups to find a mutually agreed solution. The film will remain unavailable until a solution is reached, and Wenders has withdrawn it from all current forms of distribution and exhibition, including streaming services and broadcast television. This decision is seen as a significant step in addressing the issue of protecting child actors and promoting a safer and more inclusive film industry.

Wenders' apology and willingness to engage in a dialogue with Kinski and other stakeholders demonstrate his commitment to creating a more responsible and respectful film industry. The incident highlights the need for a more nuanced approach to dealing with the legacy of films that were created in a different time and with different standards.

The German Film Awards and other film organizations have been working to promote a more inclusive and respectful film industry, and Wenders' decision is seen as a significant step in this direction. The film industry has a responsibility to protect its actors, especially children, and to promote a culture of respect and inclusivity.

Wenders' decision to withdraw the film and his apology to Kinski demonstrate a commitment to these values and a willingness to engage in a dialogue with the film community to address these issues. The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the film industry's responsibility to protect its actors and promote a culture of respect and inclusivity.

Wenders' decision is seen as a significant step in this direction, and his apology to Kinski is a testament to his commitment to creating a more responsible and respectful film industry. The film industry has a long history of promoting a culture of respect and inclusivity, and Wenders' decision is a significant step in this direction.

The German Film Awards and other film organizations have been working to promote a more inclusive and respectful film industry, and Wenders' decision is seen as a significant step in this direction. Wenders' apology and willingness to engage in a dialogue with Kinski and other stakeholders demonstrate his commitment to creating a more responsible and respectful film industry.

The incident highlights the need for a more nuanced approach to dealing with the legacy of films that were created in a different time and with different standards. Wenders' decision to withdraw the film and his apology to Kinski demonstrate a commitment to these values and a willingness to engage in a dialogue with the film community to address these issues.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the film industry's responsibility to protect its actors and promote a culture of respect and inclusivity. Wenders' decision is seen as a significant step in this direction, and his apology to Kinski is a testament to his commitment to creating a more responsible and respectful film industry





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Wim Wenders Nastassja Kinski Alice In The Cities Film Industry Child Protection

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