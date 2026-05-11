Winter Program for Homeless Organises by Vicar and Resident in Bundoora

Brendan Murphy, president of Bread Hub Victoria, noticed people sleeping outdoors and in coach’s box at Yulong Reserve in Bundoora. He worked alongside vicar Stephen Monsiegneur to establish a winter accommodation resource movement called WARM. This winter, St Peter’s Anglican Church and other three churches will start hosting the homeless.

After seeing people sleeping outdoors in Bundoora , Brendan Murphy and vicar Stephen Monsiegneur organised a winter program for the homeless, called WARM – Winter Accommodation Resource Movement.

This winter, four churches will host homeless people overnight, with volunteers providing support, and the Banyule City Council allocated $30,000 for the project. The council also trialled an outreach service for people sleeping rough in Banyule. The increasing homelessness problem was driven by factors such as the cost of living, lack of affordable housing, and pressure on funding for community services.

WARM is inspired by the Stable One program in Toowoomba, Queensland, which started in 2017 and has since spread to other Australian cities





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Bundoora Sleeping Outdoors Homelessness Increasing Homelessness Warmer Winter Program For Homeless People Sleeping In Churches Homelessness Inspired By Stable One Cost Of Living Lack Of Affordable Housing Pressures On Funding For Community Services

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