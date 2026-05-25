Winter Warmers: Sarahs Cozy Mushrooms

Sarah shares her top three comforting mushroom recipes to warm up Aussie homes this winter. We take a look at her top tips for cooking with mushrooms and how they can be the ultimate ingredient for cosy winter dinners, including recipes for flat mushroom bolognese and button mushroom winter stew, along with her tips on how to perfect your mushroom cooking skills.

Sarah will be helping Aussies warm up with comforting mushroom recipes this winter, showcasing why mushrooms are the ultimate go-to ingredient for cosy winter dinners.

Mushrooms add both big flavour and nutritional benefits, making them perfect for easy cooking. Flat mushroom bolognese, button mushroom winter stew and mushroom cup stroganoff are just a few of the recipes in this new set of dishes designed to bring together the whole family.

Sarah is set to showcase her seasonal mushroom recipes on The Morning Show, where she will explain why she prefers culinary styles from the traditional to the modern, and give her show-stopping and tried-and-true recipes that do not let anything get in the way of creating the ultimate winter meal, even on a weeknight





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Sarah Winter Recipes Mushroom Recipes Comfort Food Casseroles Flat Mushroom Bolognese Button Mushroom Winter Stew Cooking Tips How To Cook Mushrooms Easy Winter Cuisine

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