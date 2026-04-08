Winx's First Foal, Quinceanera, Retired From Racing Career

Quinceanera, the first foal of the legendary racehorse Winx, will not compete on the racetrack and will instead begin a career as a broodmare, according to an announcement from Woppitt Bloodstock. The decision was made following veterinary advice and consultation with trainer Chris Waller, prioritizing the filly's well-being. The news comes on the two-year anniversary of her purchase for $10 million.

The highly anticipated racing career of Quinceanera , the first foal of the iconic racehorse Winx , will not unfold on the track. Woppitt Bloodstock, owned by the Kepitis family, made the announcement via social media on Wednesday. The decision, a difficult one for all involved, was made following veterinary advice and consultation with trainer Chris Waller, who also guided Winx through her extraordinary career.

A video accompanying the announcement showcased Quinceanera during her time under Waller's care, emphasizing the commitment to the filly's well-being. The statement highlighted that while the decision was disappointing, it prioritized Quinceanera's best interests, paving the way for her to commence a career as a broodmare. The specifics regarding Quinceanera's future mating plans, including the stallion she will be paired with during her inaugural breeding season later this year, remain undisclosed. The news marks a significant shift in expectations for the racing world, as many had eagerly anticipated witnessing the offspring of such a celebrated champion compete on the track.\The announcement coincides with the two-year anniversary of Quinceanera's purchase at the Inglis Easter sale, where Debbie Kepitis secured the filly for an astounding $10 million. The bidding war saw Kepitis outmaneuver American John Stewart to retain ownership of the prized foal. Kepitis was a key part-owner of Winx, a mare whose racing prowess captivated audiences worldwide. Winx's remarkable career included an unparalleled record of 37 wins from 43 starts, an impressive streak of 33 consecutive victories, and a staggering 25 Group 1 wins. Her earnings totaled nearly $26.5 million in stakes. The legacy of Winx extends beyond her racing achievements; her influence is deeply embedded in the hearts of racing enthusiasts globally, making the prospects of her offspring particularly significant. Quinceanera's retirement is a poignant moment for those who dreamed of witnessing her carry on her mother's winning traditions. The focus now shifts towards her potential as a broodmare, where she can contribute to the sport through her offspring.\Quinceanera is one of only two live foals produced by Winx. The other, a colt sired by Snitzel, was originally slated to be sold at this year’s Inglis Easter Sale late last month. However, the colt was withdrawn from the sale leading up to the event after encountering a setback in his preparation. This news further emphasizes the delicate nature of breeding and the unpredictable challenges involved in raising and preparing racehorses. Winx was given a season off after giving birth to the Snitzel colt. In a testament to her ongoing contribution to the sport, Winx visited Darley stallion Too Darn Hot last year, signaling the continued focus on breeding top-class racehorses. The decision to retire Quinceanera underscores the importance of prioritizing the health and long-term well-being of the horse. This marks a new chapter in the ongoing story of Winx’s legacy, one that transitions from the thrill of the racetrack to the promise of future generations of champions, highlighting the complex mix of ambition, dedication, and care that underpins the world of thoroughbred racing





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