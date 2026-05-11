Wipeout fears as anti-establishment politics sweeps Coalition and Nationals' rural and regional seats

The article discusses the impact of Pauline Hanson's party on rural and regional seats in Australia, focusing on the Murray River communities and the potential for a wipeout of the Coalition and Nationals in these areas. It also highlights the rising cost of living, falling profit margins, and anger towards distant policymakers as factors contributing to the anti-establishment sentiment.

From outside Albury to the South Australian border almost 600 kilometers to the west, all 15 polling booths dotted along the Murray River turned orange on Saturday night.

Each of these towns that voted for Pauline Hanson's party on Saturday are part of a community that straddles the Murray River. Thousands of voters on the Victorian side share the same grievances that drove their NSW counterparts to abandon the Coalition. But it won't end there, either.

Support for One Nation could flow up and down the tributaries of the vast Murray-Darling river system that stretches through most of the Nationals' rural and regional seats, running through Queensland, NSW, and Victoria. Now that Farrer has been the first to fall, the Coalition – and in particular the Nationals – is reckoning with the prospect of a wipeout. The Murray River forms Farrer's southern boundary.

It is also the northern boundary of the Victorian seats of Nicholls and Mallee. Both are held by the Nationals. Like Farrer, these seats contain significant numbers of people connected to the agriculture sector who are bitterly opposed to the irrigation water buyback programs executed by the federal government. Indi, to the east, is the third Victorian electorate that borders Farrer – although it differs demographically because it includes the regional city of Wodonga, which adjoins Albury.

Both are large population centres where people are generally younger, more educated, and higher earning than in other towns. Any uprising could extend further into NSW too. To Farrer's north lies the sprawling seat of Parkes, which covers the vast far west of the state, and the seat of Riverina, which is centred on the conservative inland city of Wagga Wagga.

The factors include the rising cost of living and falling profit margins for primary industries, and anger at perceived urban bias in distant policymakers. Also, the rise of mechanisation and shifting demographics are hollowing out many regional towns. To the south, the Leeuwin Current offshore subsidies provide a more competitive environment, which has drawn the wind industry to Western Australia. The National Party needs to consider the following factors to retain government.

The Nationals, there is a growing acceptance that many of their once unassailable seats are now squarely in the sights of One Nation.

'The Nats are just about buggered. They are all pretty scared,' one former Nats MP said.

'Between the independents and One Nation, there's a real chance that they will be decimated, and particularly in NSW.





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Coalition Nationals Anti-Establishment Politics One Nation Rural And Regional Seats Murray River Communities Wipeout

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