'Witch Hunt': The Guerrilla-Theatre Response to the Epstein Files That Merges Art, Activism and Rage

Over 80 playwrights have created an immersive, multi-room installation in London that channels collective fury over the Epstein files and systemic misogyny. Part art exhibition, part theatre, part activism, the project emerged from a WhatsApp group and uses live performances, installations and personal testimonies to convey the cumulative horror of abuse.

This groundbreaking theatrical event, emerging from a WhatsApp group of playwrights angered by the release of the Epstein files and a perceived global distraction due to U.S.-Iran tensions, has mobilised over 80 writers into a visceral, multi-room exhibition-performance.

Conceived within four months and directed by Lucy Morrison, Hannah Hauer-King, Madeleine Kludge, and Tessa Walker, the show occupies the upper floor of a London office building taken over by Theatre Deli. Described by co-producer Anoushka Warden as art exhibition meets theatre meets activism, the sprawling installation uses graffiti-covered walls, live plays, and immersive environments to channel collective outrage.

The nonlinear layout, with no official path, initially overwhelms visitors but builds a cumulative power through room after room of stories about Jeffrey Epstein and broader patterns of male abuse. Central performances include a composite play All the Rage, constructed entirely from lines contributed by all participating writers, showcasing extraordinary cohesion despite minimal rehearsal time.

Standout pieces include Jenifer Toksvig's embroidered clothing exhibit, which incorporates statements of trauma and actual pages from the Epstein files, and Naomi Westerman and Poppy Corbett's Witch Room, reclaiming the word through audience-made spells. Julie Tsang and Kerry Fitzgerald's meticulously reconstructed teenage bedroom complete with diaries and a pregnancy test, creates an intimate, haunting portrait of a girl in Epstein's orbit.

The work directly echoes #MeToo, with references to Harvey Weinstein and scenes depicting normalized assault, such as Timberlake Wertenbaker's two-hander about Prince Andrew and Ellen Bannerman's dialogue featuring a teenager's dissociation during abuse. AJ Baker's audio piece Avalanche underscores the historical persistence of such abuse. Through its raw, feminist lens, the production transforms anger into a potent, communal reckoning





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