A Sydney-based travel writer with 72 hours in Hong Kong sets out to catch a ferry, hike Lamma Island and eat dim sum, tackling Ling Kok Shan and the Family Trail before beachside beef noodles.

A travel writer with 72 hours and three goals in Hong Kong set out to catch a ferry, go for a hike and eat his bodyweight in dim sum, preferably in that order.

Exploring Lamma Island Beyond Tourist Spots

Two of those goals brought him to Lamma Island, a quirky spot known for being laid-back, car-free and having particularly good seafood. Most tourists who come to Lamma Island head straight for Yung Shue Wan, a town that embodies those laid-back vibes. It is filled with hipster cafes, boutiques and a disproportionate number of Thai restaurants. He took a different route, starting in Mo Tat Wan, a fishing village on the eastern side of the island.

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That village is the start of the Lamma Island Family Trail, which, as the name suggests, is a family friendly hike of some five kilometres from Mo Tat to Yung Shue Wan. But thanks to his first night in Hong Kong, he was feeling mildly hungover and not so family friendly. He wanted to punish himself, and did so by hiking to the top of Ling Kok Shan, the second-highest peak on the island.

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Only two other souls were brave enough to tackle this path with him. To his dismay, neither of them looked nearly as hungover as he did. They were birdwatchers, identifiable by camouflage hiking gear and lenses the size of interstellar telescopes. Once he overtook the two, he was essentially alone on a trail that weaves through the charming backpaths of the island.

Hiking Ling Kok Shan With Hangover

It was almost eerie how few other hikers there were, given how many he saw disembarking the ferry. A good tip before tackling this trail is to learn how to say good morning in Cantonese. Almost every local he crossed paths with beamed when he said zou san, pronounced Joe sun.

The looks on their faces were almost as beautiful as the landscape that opened up around him: the overgrown jungle, the moody beaches and a hilltop pagoda that is one of the best he has seen anywhere. It all culminated when he reached the top of Ling Kok Shan. It was like standing on the roof of the world.

He could see all the islands of Hong Kong stretching out for an eternity in front of him, and it made his hangover feel like a consequence, not a punishment. Coming down was another story. There were so many stairs that his knees were not angry with him when he reached the bottom, they were just disappointed. And, having taken a wrong turn somewhere up there on the mountain, he ended up right back in Mo Tat where he started.

A sensible person would get back on the ferry and call it a day. But he wanted to see Yung Shue Wan, and do the Lamma Island Family Trail to get there. Having already done 20,000 steps hiking to the top of one mountain, this family friendly trail became a grim march. His knees were screaming at him, and he was overtaken by senior Hong Kongers as he begged for it to end.

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Beef Noodles Saved The Hike

And just when he reached Hung Shing Yeh Wan beach and was ready to keel over and die, a woman yelled something at him about beef noodles. She waved at him with her walking stick and used it to point at reviews from the South China Morning Post feature Seven must-do experiences on one of the world's greatest harbours. At this point, he figured, what the hell.

It was either face planting into the sand or face planting into some beef noodles. He grabbed a plastic chair, sat on the beach and watched as the woman emerged from the restaurant, her walking stick in one hand, a tray with two steaming bowls of noodles in the other. She slapped one down in front of him, loaded it up with a huge whack of chilli and said Enjoy, because she damn well knew he would.

It gave him all the strength he needed to carry on to Yung Shue Wan. But when he got there, the Thai restaurants he found paled in comparison to the joy of those noodles. Eating a bowl of beef noodles on the beach is exactly the kind of alliteration this writer can get behind. As a celebrated budget traveller, he rarely splashes out on nice accommodation.

Hong Kong is one of his treasured exceptions, and he always stays at Little Tai Hang in Causeway Bay. Rooms start at $204 a night. Paul Marshall is a Sydney-based travel writer who got lost on the Banana Pancake Trail and never found his way back. A champion of backpacking and budget-savvy travel, he specialises in B-side destinations and learning just enough of the local language to order a beer, but no follow-up questions please. Follow him on instagram.com/paulmarshalltravels