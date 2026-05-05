Witness Recounts Harrowing Marine Rescue Boat Capsizing in New South Wales

A witness describes the chaotic aftermath of a Marine Rescue boat capsizing in Ballina, New South Wales, which resulted in the deaths of three volunteers. The incident occurred while the crew was responding to a distress call from a yacht in rough seas.

A witness to a tragic boating accident in New South Wales has recounted the harrowing events that unfolded as a Marine Rescue boat capsized, resulting in the loss of three lives.

The incident occurred near the mouth of the Richmond River in Ballina at approximately 6:00pm on Monday. Six Marine Rescue volunteers were thrown into the water while responding to a distress call from a stricken yacht. Among the victims were Bill Ewen, 78, and Frank Petsch, 62, who were unable to reach shore amid the treacherous sea conditions. A witness, who was on the beach at the time, described the chaotic scene as he heard desperate cries for help.

Initially believing the shouts were from the yacht in distress, he rushed toward the rocks where two volunteers had managed to scramble ashore. It was only then that he realized the rescue boat itself had capsized. The witness, filled with adrenaline, assisted the two survivors off the slippery rocks while multiple lights and debris from the capsized boat scattered along the beach. Despite his efforts, he could not locate any other survivors in the dark, stormy waters.

The Ballina bar, known for its dangerous conditions during rough seas, added to the peril of the situation. The witness helped one survivor up the sand dunes before returning to aid the others, all while hearing frantic calls for help in the background. He urged those still in the water to stay calm, assuring them that emergency services had been alerted.

The emotional toll of the tragedy was overwhelming, with the witness expressing an unexplainable surge of emotions as he grappled with the helplessness of the situation. Flowers have since been laid at the Ballina breakwall near the site of the accident as a tribute to the lost volunteers. The witness has offered to speak with the families of the deceased, hoping to provide some clarity and support during this difficult time





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Boating Accident Marine Rescue New South Wales Ballina Tragedy

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