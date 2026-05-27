Witnesses at Antisemitism Inquiry Face Vicious Online Abuse

Witnesses appearing before the royal commission into antisemitism have been subjected to horrific online abuse, including death threats and Holocaust glorification, prompting the commission to monitor the situation closely and refer some cases to police.

The royal commission into antisemitism has heard disturbing accounts of online abuse directed at witnesses, with some being told they should be sent to concentration camps, labelled as demonic, and told to burn in hell.

The abusive posts, often misogynistic in nature, have alarmed Commissioner Virginia Bell. According to reports, there has been a dramatic increase in online hate messages after witnesses gave evidence, with one matter referred to the Australian Federal Police for investigation. Tahli Blicblau, chief executive of the Dor Foundation, stated that Jewish Australians have been targeted with horrendous abuse for testifying to the commission.

The foundation catalogued over 1,000 posts and comments containing antisemitic and abusive material directed towards the royal commission and witnesses, including children. Some posts called for witnesses to be executed or to burn in hell, while others used dehumanising language such as cockroach, parasite, rat, vermin, evil dog, and pig. In one instance, a victim of the Bondi terror attack was referred to as subhuman, and his daughter, a survivor, was called a lying cow for recounting her traumatic experience.

Blicblau emphasized that abusing witnesses to a royal commission strikes at something fundamental: the principle that Australians can participate in democratic processes without fear. The abuse included death threats, Holocaust glorification, dehumanising racist slurs, and intimidation campaigns targeting ordinary Australians, including children. She noted that many of those targeted were not public figures but individuals sharing deeply personal experiences. The message to them was unmistakable: speak up, and you will be punished for it.

Commissioner Bell said on Tuesday that the royal commission was keeping a close eye on online abuse and maintaining a record of offensive social media posts. She expressed bewilderment at what the undiluted level of hatred and bigotry directed towards the Jewish community was thought to benefit.

However, she noted that the commission aims to understand and assess the lived experience of antisemitism, and such conduct is informing that assessment. When the Albanese government was initially reluctant to establish a royal commission following the Bondi massacre, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke warned that it would provide a public platform for some of the worst statements and voices, risking Jewish Australians reliving horrific examples of antisemitism.

Blicblau countered that the abuse of witnesses instead demonstrated why the inquiry was vital. A spokesperson for the eSafety Commissioner said the agency was working with the foundation to determine whether any of the material meets the threshold for investigation under its adult cyber abuse scheme. The agency has powers to investigate and seek removal of seriously harmful online content, including cyberbullying material.

The eSafety Commissioner has consistently raised concerns with providers and platforms about the impact of online hate on individuals and communities, particularly antisemitic material and the role algorithms play in amplifying harmful content. In an opinion piece for this masthead, Josh Stowe-Lindner wrote that he received a deluge of social media abuse after appearing at the inquiry to testify about discrimination faced by Jewish students.

He listed being called a paedophile, a monster, a supporter of baby killing, a parasite, a warmonger, a Nazi, a normaliser of genocide, a child eater, an evil specimen, and other expletives, much of it posted directly on the school's Facebook page. The Dor Foundation was launched by Josh Frydenberg last February to combat the surge of antisemitism since the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Frydenberg, whose Hungarian-born mother escaped the Holocaust, stated that the frequency and intensity of antisemitic attacks in Australia is unprecedented and undermines the shared values of freedom, respect, fairness, and equality





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Antisemitism Royal Commission Online Abuse Witnesses Australia

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