Woman Allegedly Targets Tip Jars at Multiple Gold Coast Cafes

CCTV footage appears to show a woman targeting tip jars at multiple Gold Coast cafes over the past two weeks. Business owners are sharing CCTV footage online as police investigate the alleged thefts.

CCTV footage appears to show a woman targeting tip jars at multiple Gold Coast cafes over the past two weeks. The alleged thefts have been reported at businesses from Broadbeach to Kirra, with some owners saying the woman waited for staff to become distracted before slipping the jars into her handbag and walking out.

Business owners have shared CCTV footage online as police investigate the alleged thefts, and are warning others to be vigilant. The incidents have also highlighted the importance of reporting suspicious activity to the police, with one business owner saying staff initially chose not to report the incident because they thought the woman may have been struggling financially.

However, the business owner later decided to report the incident after seeing the CCTV footage of the woman targeting multiple tip jars. The stolen jars contained donations for charity, with one business owner saying their jar contained a fair bit of money. The incidents have been widely shared on social media as business owners attempt to identify the woman and warn other cafes. Police are investigating the alleged thefts and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The woman's motives for targeting tip jars are not clear, but business owners are warning others to be aware of the situation and to report any suspicious activity to the police. The incidents have also raised concerns about the impact of theft on small businesses, with one business owner saying 'we work hard for our money and it's for charity'.

The CCTV footage appears to show the woman browsing near the counter before allegedly putting the entire jar in her bag while staff were busy. The incidents have been reported at multiple businesses, including Goya Cafe in Broadbeach, BSKT Cafe in Miami, Beefy's Pies, and Cafe All Sorts. Business owners are urging others to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

The incidents have also highlighted the importance of having CCTV footage to help identify and catch thieves. The woman's actions have been described as 'theft by deception' and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The incidents have been widely shared on social media and business owners are warning others to be aware of the situation





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Tip Jars Alleged Thefts Gold Coast Cafes CCTV Footage Police Investigation

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