New Zealand police have dismissed a rape allegation against Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes and charged a 40-year-old woman with making a false statement. Mendes's lawyer says the footballer regards the outcome as complete vindication.

New Zealand police have dismissed a rape allegation against Cape Verde football captain Ryan Mendes and charged a 40-year-old woman with making a false statement.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said Friday that the claim of a sexual assault at a central Auckland hotel in March had not been substantiated. The woman is expected to appear in court next week. The current article states she is due to face an Auckland court on November 10. The woman has been charged under New Zealand's Crimes Act with making a false statement.

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Police dismiss rape allegation against Mendes

A decision to prosecute in these circumstances is not taken lightly, Beard said, and follows months of investigative work by our Adult Sexual Assault Team. Mendes's lawyer, Karl Trotter, said the allegation resulted in his client facing intense international media speculation. Mendes was thrilled to finally be able to get this behind him and he regards it as a complete vindication, Trotter told the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

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Trotter added that it is to be hoped that this recent turn of events, clearing Mr Mendes of the allegation of rape, attracts the same level of media attention as the original reporting. Mendes had been accused of raping a woman in March, with the allegation first reported to police the following month. The woman had been hired to work with Cape Verde during a friendly series in New Zealand, with Finland and Chile also taking part.

She had reportedly told authorities that Mendes allegedly forced his way into her room before sexually assaulting her. He had not been charged at the time and will not face any charges after the investigation wrapped up this week. Mendes remained free to play for Cape Verde during the World Cup earlier this year. The allegations resurfaced during the tournament as he guided the tiny African country to the Round of 32.

Mendes career and World Cup performance overview

The 36-year-old is Cape Verde's most capped player, having made 103 appearances since his debut in 2010. He currently plays for RS Berkane in Morocco. He played the first 80 minutes of the nation's 3-2 extra-time loss to Argentina in the Round of 32. Cape Verde equalised twice before an own goal in the 111th minute secured victory for Lionel Messi's eventual finalists.

FIFA said at the time that it takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident. As a general rule, the independent judicial bodies do not comment on allegations they may or may not have received, or whether or not investigations are underway into alleged cases.

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FIFA also said it was in contact with the New Zealand authorities and could not comment further at that stage. Cape Verde qualified for the 2026 World Cup, and the subject of the alleged assault arose at almost every media conference Mendes attended.