Woman Considers Vision Loss Due to Hospital Treatment Delays

An Adelaide woman is choosing to potentially lose vision in one eye after repeatedly being denied treatment at a public hospital due to long wait times and limited availability of injections for macular edema. The case highlights systemic issues within the South Australian healthcare system and the urgent need for increased access to affordable eye care.

An Adelaide woman, Cindy Dunn, is facing the heartbreaking prospect of losing vision in one eye due to extensive delays and inadequate access to vital treatment at the Modbury Hospital Outpatient Eye Clinic.

After enduring a year of monthly medication injections for macular edema related to her type 1 diabetes, Ms. Dunn has been repeatedly turned away from her scheduled appointments, despite waiting for over two hours each time. The clinic, she claims, allocates only ten injections per day for outpatients, while simultaneously attempting to serve up to 25 patients. This severely limits the availability of treatment, leaving many in a desperate situation.

Ms. Dunn’s experience highlights a systemic issue within the South Australian public health system, where demand for free and affordable eye care significantly outweighs the available resources. She feels immense sympathy for the overworked doctors and nurses who are struggling to cope with the overwhelming patient load, but ultimately, she has made the agonizing decision to forgo further treatment, accepting the likelihood of blindness in one eye rather than repeatedly facing the emotional and physical toll of fruitless appointments.

The Northern Adelaide Local Health Network (NALHN), responsible for the Modbury Hospital Outpatient Eye Clinic, has acknowledged Ms. Dunn’s concerns and has been in contact with her to discuss the situation. NALHN chief executive Karen Puvogel issued a sincere apology for Ms. Dunn’s negative experience, emphasizing the network’s commitment to timely patient care. Ms. Puvogel explained that the clinic diligently monitors medication stock and attempts to secure additional doses when necessary.

However, she also pointed to the lengthy appointment times – approximately 2.5 hours each – as a significant constraint on the number of patients who can be treated daily. The median wait time for an initial ophthalmology outpatient appointment at Modbury Hospital currently stands at 13 months, and even after securing an appointment, there is no guarantee of receiving the necessary treatment on the day due to the limited availability of injections.

This situation underscores the broader challenges facing public eye care services in South Australia and across the nation. According to the Macular Disease Foundation Australia, approximately 1.9 million Australians exhibit symptoms of macular disease, yet only around 40 public hospitals nationwide offer free eye injection treatments. In South Australia, only six out of 23 hospitals provide this crucial service, a figure that is lower than in some other states.

The implications of this limited access to treatment are far-reaching, both for individuals like Ms. Dunn and for the healthcare system as a whole. Preventing vision loss is demonstrably more cost-effective than providing long-term support for individuals who have become blind. The Macular Disease Foundation Australia argues that investing in accessible eye care is a financially sound strategy, reducing the burden on the health system in the long run.

Recognizing the urgent need for solutions, ophthalmologist Paul Athanasiov is spearheading the establishment of a new bulk-billing clinic in North Adelaide. This clinic will focus exclusively on providing macular injections, aiming to alleviate the current backlog and improve access to treatment for patients like Ms. Dunn. While Dr. Athanasiov acknowledges that this initiative will not resolve all the underlying problems, he believes it represents a significant step towards addressing the critical shortage of affordable eye care services.

The situation faced by Ms. Dunn serves as a stark reminder of the challenges confronting the Australian healthcare system and the importance of prioritizing equitable access to essential medical treatments. It highlights the need for increased investment in public eye care services, innovative solutions to address treatment backlogs, and a commitment to ensuring that all Australians have the opportunity to preserve their vision





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Eye Care Macular Edema Vision Loss Hospital Delays South Australia Healthcare Access Modbury Hospital Public Health

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