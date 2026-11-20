Four men were convicted of sexual offences against Joanne Young, who was drugged and raped by strangers arranged by her then-husband Philip Young, in a case compared to the Gisèle Pelicot trial in France.

Four men have been convicted of sexual offences against a woman who was drugged and raped by strangers after her then-husband advertised her online, in a case that has drawn comparisons to the Gisèle Pelicot trial in France.

Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32; Richard Wilkins, 62; Norman Macksoni, 48; and Mohammed Hassan, 38, were found guilty on Thursday at Winchester crown court after a three-week trial, the Crown Prosecution Service said. It was the first time a jury in England had convicted multiple defendants relating to organised drug-facilitated sexual assault, the CPS added. Joanne Young, 49, was drugged by her husband of two decades, Philip Young, 50, who used online advertisements to invite men to abuse her.

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Philip Young Pleads Guilty To 56 Charges

She only learned of the abuse two years ago when detectives came to their house and seized his devices. Philip Young, a former Conservative councillor in Swindon, pleaded guilty in January to 56 charges. These included 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles.

He also admitted three charges of making indecent images of children, one of possessing prohibited images of children in July 2024, and four counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image between January 2019 and January 2024. Over more than a decade, Young drugged and raped his wife and invited other men on websites and apps such as Craigslist, Grindr and FabSwingers to have sex with her without her knowledge.

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He sedated her into what prosecutors described as an inanimate state in which anything could be done to her. The court heard he presented the abuse as a kink for both of them, but at no point did anyone ask Joanne Young for her consent. He filmed the encounters in their bedroom and later uploaded the videos to the internet.

Police found intimate images and videos of Joanne Young restrained at the wrists and blindfolded while other men engaged in sexual activity with her, all without her knowledge or consent. Sanderson-Doyle, a Ministry of Defence contractor from Swindon, was convicted of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

Convicted Men Responded To Online Adverts

He responded to an online advert in 2015 and visited the couple's home in June 2016, where Young filmed him sexually assaulting Joanne as she was drugged, blindfolded and restrained, and heard saying no. Wilkins, a taxi driver from Swindon, was found guilty of assault by penetration and rape. He went to the home in July 2016, and Young filmed him abusing Joanne who was again blindfolded, restrained and seemingly asleep, without obtaining her consent.

Police footage of his arrest showed officers identifying him through distinctive tattoos. Macksoni, a former DJ and waste management worker from Bedfordshire, was convicted of rape. He visited and raped Joanne in February 2017. Hassan, from Swindon, was found guilty of sexual assault.

He sexually assaulted her in February 2023. Messages and digital evidence showed Young arranged for Hassan to visit and Hassan had sexual contact with her while she believed he was her husband. A further defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, from Somerset, had admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape. Mr Justice Saini refused bail applications for the four men convicted on Thursday, telling them they all faced significant custodial sentences.

All of the men, including Young and Hamilton, will be sentenced on 21 and 22 December at Winchester crown court. The case has drawn comparisons to that of Gisèle Pelicot, who was drugged by her husband and raped by dozens of strangers in France. It can now be revealed that Wiltshire police received advice from the Pelicot investigators on how to approach their inquiries.

Defendants Claim Victim Consented To Abuse

In another echo of the Pelicot case, the guilty men had argued that they thought Joanne Young had consented and that it was a shared fantasy with her then-husband. Prosecutors told the court the case was about whether it was ever reasonable to have sex with an unknown woman without checking with her first. Speaking outside court after the verdicts, Joanne Young said the abuse had shattered her trust and destroyed her life.

She waived her right to lifelong anonymity to help secure the convictions. She said: Consent has to come from the person themselves. No one should be able to give it on your behalf, and no one should be able to rely on someone else's word that you agreed. At no point did anyone ask me for my consent.

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She added: The court has today shown that there will be consequences for those who make the choice to abuse. I urge the government to look at this as a priority so that women are properly protected in the future. She said she lives with a pain that is hard to put into words and that this is something that will affect our lives forever. This abuse has cost me my life as I knew it.

The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way. This has resulted in a devastating impact on the lives of myself and my children. She said she was determined not to be defined by what had been done to her. This abuse thrives in secrecy.

I will now use my experience to try to help others. I also owe it to myself to live the best life I can with my children and loved ones as we move forward. She added that the convictions meant that those who find themselves facing what I have are more likely to come forward, and more likely to have faith in the criminal justice system. Police and prosecutors praised Joanne Young for the poise and bravery she has shown.

Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith of Wiltshire police said: It is hard to put into words the depth of Young's exploitation and abuse of Jo. He repeated her comments about consent and said the actions of those who exploited her at her husband's behest were clearly wrong, as in the Gisèle Pelicot case in France.

Police Warn Of Underreported Drug Facilitated Assaults

A Wiltshire police spokesperson said that while cases involving organised drug-facilitated sexual assault remain relatively rare compared to other forms of sexual offending, intelligence and other recent cases would suggest this may be a significantly underreported crime type. The spokesperson added: Victims are often unaware they have been drugged, may have fragmented memories of events, or may initially attribute symptoms to alcohol consumption. These factors make detection and reporting particularly challenging.

Gisèle Pelicot became a symbol of female courage and resilience after her ordeal and said she hoped the enormous interest in her case would help other women who had suffered sexual abuse. That message was also echoed by Joanne Young. Joanne Young said: No one should be able to give it on your behalf, and no one should be able to rely on someone else's word that you agreed.

I urge the government to look at this as a priority so that women are properly protected in the future.