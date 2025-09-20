Woman Fights for Identity: Uncovering Family Secrets and Illegal Adoption in a Heartbreaking Battle

A woman in Australia is battling to prove her birth certificate is a lie and reclaim her true identity after discovering she was illegally adopted. This is a story of family secrets, DNA revelations, and a long fight for truth against bureaucratic obstacles.

From her home in Kingston, south-east of Brisbane, Kathy Hodgson shares her extraordinary story. Her husband, Jim, offers encouraging comments, injecting moments of levity. They both acknowledge the bizarre situation with laughter, a coping mechanism for the difficult times they've faced. For over two years, Hodgson has been fighting to convince NSW authorities that her adoption was illegal, that she is not the biological daughter listed on her birth certificate .

She believes she was taken away from her real mother after being falsely declared stillborn. Representing herself at a critical hearing in Sydney, she will present evidence to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT), seeking to replace her existing birth certificate with one reflecting her true origins. Her efforts have included DNA testing of her biological mother, confirming a very high probability of maternity. Yet, the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages declined her request, a decision NCAT is now reviewing. This battle to uncover her identity has taken a toll, impacting her health and causing weight loss. This is not merely about a document, it's about family secrets, trust, and truth. The saga began in 2006 when her adoptive brother revealed that their father was not her biological parent, news delivered after both parents had passed away. This revelation shattered her, but she initially dismissed it, relying on her birth certificate and the positive relationship she had with her adoptive father. Later, a family tragedy led her to put the matter aside. It wasn't until 2022, with persistent questions in her mind, that she decided to investigate further, utilizing home DNA testing kits. The results were shocking. A close family match pointed her to Kylee, a woman in her 30s residing on NSW’s Central Coast. Kylee, aware of a family story involving a baby lost at birth, sought confirmation from her mother, Vivyene. Vivyene was a full sibling match. This revelation led to the discovery of three full siblings and two half-siblings, all living in the same area she grew up in. She found out about the existence of her biological father, William Annesley, but sadly, he died in 1993. Her biological mother, Nita, was alive and residing in a nursing home in Forbes. Her newly found family was enthusiastic to welcome her, with Vivyene telling her that she had been looking for her too. During the 13-hour drive south before Mother's Day 2023, she set out to meet her relatives, sharing the drive with her two sons, Lee and Jon. The meeting happened over dinner, the connection was instant, filled with emotion. She had tears in her eyes. She then visited her mother Nita, who was suffering from dementia. Despite her condition, Nita was overwhelmingly happy to meet her, holding her hand and expressing her love and affection. A story of resilience, the power of family secrets, and the relentless pursuit of identity. This is more than a story, it is a life's journey





