Woman Granted Bail After Alleged Role in Drive-by Shooting in Sydney's West

Terleaha Williams-Oliver, accused of arranging a rideshare for a gunman after a drive-by shooting in Mount Druitt, has been granted bail by the NSW Supreme Court. The court cited her participation in a drug rehabilitation program and her vulnerable status as factors in the decision.

Terleaha Williams-Oliver, a 20-year-old woman, has been granted bail by the NSW Supreme Court following her alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting in Western Sydney . The court found that Williams-Oliver, accused of arranging a rideshare for the gunman after he fired upon a family home, did not pose an unacceptable risk to the community. The incident, which occurred in May 2025 in Mount Druitt , involved the alleged use of a semi-automatic rifle, targeting a specific residence.

Williams-Oliver was arrested and remanded in custody in December, facing serious charges including firing a firearm into a dwelling, participating in a criminal group, and possessing an unregistered firearm. The case has drawn considerable attention due to the severity of the alleged crimes and the circumstances surrounding Williams-Oliver's bail application. This development follows a complex legal process where the court considered numerous factors before arriving at its decision. The focus of the legal proceedings centered on assessing whether Williams-Oliver's release would endanger the safety of the public and if the bail conditions, if granted, would ensure her attendance at court. The court's decision reflects a careful balancing of these critical considerations. The alleged shooting involved two other individuals, Steven Mate, 30, and Christopher Leonard, 31, who are accused of carrying out the drive-by in a dark-colored hatchback. According to police reports, Mate allegedly fired 26 rounds into the targeted home. The prosecution alleged that Williams-Oliver played a crucial role in the operation by securing transportation for one of the alleged perpetrators immediately after the shooting. Evidence presented to the court included messages exchanged between the alleged co-conspirators, which prosecutors say detail the plan. These messages reportedly stated, "Go there, spray it, drive for a bit and get out," indicating the coordinated nature of the attack. Justice Sarah Huggett presided over the bail hearing and considered the specific circumstances of Williams-Oliver's situation, including her history, vulnerabilities, and the proposed bail conditions. The judge highlighted the significance of the 12-week drug rehabilitation program on the NSW Central Coast, which Williams-Oliver was approved to attend. In addition, the judge noted the prior trauma experienced by the defendant and the diagnosis of psychological and psychiatric issues, and her status as a vulnerable person in custody due to her First Nations heritage. The court recognized the importance of providing appropriate support and intervention to address the underlying issues that may have contributed to her involvement in the alleged crimes. The granting of bail was contingent upon several stringent conditions designed to mitigate any potential risk to the community and ensure Williams-Oliver's compliance with court requirements. The court has imposed strict conditions for the rehabilitation program. After she is released from Dillwynia Prison, she will have to immediately attend the rehab centre. The court deemed that these conditions were sufficient to mitigate any potential risk to the community, and her continued incarceration was deemed unnecessary. Justice Huggett concluded that Williams-Oliver would not reoffend or pose a risk to the community under these stringent conditions. The decision highlights the ongoing complexities and challenges faced by the justice system in balancing public safety with the need for rehabilitation and the consideration of individual circumstances. This case is a reminder of the far-reaching impact of criminal activity and the devastating consequences for victims, and underscores the legal system's responsibility to handle these cases carefully. The alleged attack has drawn attention to the prevalence of gun violence and organized crime in certain areas, as well as the importance of community support for vulnerable individuals. The case's outcome will be closely watched as it continues through the courts and further information emerges





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Drive-By Shooting Bail Sydney Mount Druitt Gun Violence Criminal Justice Rehabilitation

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