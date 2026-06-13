Woman in critical condition after shark attack at Coogee Beach

A woman in her 30s is in a critical condition after being bitten by a shark at Coogee Beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs. The incident occurred on a tranquil morning at the beach, which was disturbed by chaos, blood, and sirens.

A woman in her 30s is in a critical condition after being bitten by a shark at Coogee Beach in Sydney 's eastern suburbs. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the woman had serious arm and leg injuries.

She has now been admitted to St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney. The incident occurred on a tranquil morning at the beach, which was disturbed by chaos, blood, and sirens. A woman named Maiara, who witnessed the incident, described it as 'a little bit traumatising'. She saw a lot of blood and a lady asking for help.

Lifeguards ran to give the woman assistance. The shark alarm went off, and Maiara could see the woman asking for help. The scene quickly turned into havoc. Emergency services were called to the beach before 11.15am following reports that a swimmer had been bitten by a shark.

Police said the woman was pulled from the water by members of the public who commenced first aid before the arrival of emergency services. A Westpac Rescue chopper was seen at the scene, and the woman was treated on the beach. The incident has left the community in shock, with many expressing concern for the woman's well-being. The cause of the shark attack is still unknown, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The woman's condition is critical, and she is receiving medical attention at St Vincent's Hospital. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of beach safety and the need for vigilance when swimming in areas known to be frequented by sharks. The community is coming together to support the woman and her family during this difficult time





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Shark Attack Coogee Beach Sydney Beach Safety Wildlife Incident

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