Woman in critical condition after shark bite on Coogee Beach

A shark attack at Coogee Beach left a woman in her thirties with serious leg and arm injuries and in critical condition, prompting emergency evacuation and community shock.

A woman in her thirties was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shark bite at Coogee Beach in Sydney on Saturday morning. Emergency services arrived just before 1115 after beachgoers pulled the victim from the surf.

The attack left her with severe injuries to her leg and arm, and medical teams prepared her for air evacuation to a specialist facility. The incident broke the usually quiet winter atmosphere on the eastern shore, sending shockwaves through the close‑knit local community. ABC reporter Patrick Stack was on the beach with his child when the emergency unfolded.

He described hearing a chilling scream that cut across the water and the rapid activation of the shark alarm which signalled a serious threat. Stack was roughly fifty metres from the scene where a surf rescue boat and a paddle board rider helped a man pull the woman from the water. Witnesses recalled seeing a shark glide beneath swimmers moments before the attack, adding a eerie quality to the already distressing event.

The tight community, accustomed to relaxed weekend swims during the off‑peak season, was left in stunned silence. Residents described the day as unusually cold yet beautiful, making the violent interruption all the more jarring. Local swimmers recounted hearing the alarm and seeing an agitated crowd gather, with many expressing shock that a predator could appear so close to shore.

The incident has sparked renewed calls for increased safety measures and shark monitoring in Sydney's popular coastal spots, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the bite





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shark Attack Coogee Beach Sydney Emergency Response Beach Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Preaches About Jesus to Fed-up Plane Passengers on StandstillA woman has sparked a wild reaction on social media after she delivered an impromptu religious sermon to fed-up plane passengers while their flight was at a standstill on the runway. She told her fellow travellers that Jesus loves them and that God sent his only son, Jesus, to die on the cross for them.

Read more »

Teenage boy pleads guilty to raping woman in her homeA court heard the boy, now 16, was armed with a tomahawk when he broke into a couple's Cairns home with two other teenagers in February last year.

Read more »

Former police officer jailed for harassing woman onlineA former Victoria Police officer is sentenced to six months in prison after repeatedly harassing a woman on social media.

Read more »

Woman in Critical Condition After Shark Bite at Coogee BeachA woman in her thirties suffered serious arm and leg injuries after a shark attacked her while swimming at Coogee Beach in Sydney. She was pulled from the water by bystanders, received first aid, and was airlifted to St Vincent's Hospital. Beaches in the Randwick area were closed and authorities searched for the shark.

Read more »