Woman Killed in Head-On Crash Involving Allegedly Stolen Vehicle; Man Arrested at Nearby School

A 60-year-old woman died after a head-on collision between an allegedly stolen Isuzu D-Max and a Toyota Corolla in Woodford. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot but was later arrested at a nearby school, which went into lockdown. The D’Aguilar Highway was closed, and police are investigating the incident.

A tragic incident unfolded in Woodford, north of Brisbane, when a head-on collision between an allegedly stolen vehicle and another car resulted in the death of a 60-year-old woman.

Emergency services rushed to Archer Street near Victoria Lane around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday after reports of a white Isuzu D-Max utility and an orange Toyota Corolla crashing head-on. The driver of the Toyota, a woman from Caboolture South, suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police allege the Isuzu D-Max had been stolen earlier that morning from an address on McLoughlin Road in Morayfield at approximately 3:45 a.m. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled the crash site on foot, prompting a search that led to his arrest at a nearby school. A 31-year-old man was taken into custody, and authorities confirmed the school went into lockdown during the incident.

The D’Aguilar Highway was closed in both directions south of Margaret Street in Woodford, causing significant traffic disruptions. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and prepare for delays. The Caboolture Criminal Investigation Branch is actively investigating the crash and has appealed to the public for any information or dashcam footage that could aid their inquiry. The incident has raised concerns about vehicle theft and road safety in the region, with authorities urging vigilance and cooperation from the community





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Head-On Crash Stolen Vehicle Fatal Accident Police Investigation School Lockdown

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