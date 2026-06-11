Woman Preaches About Jesus to Fed-up Plane Passengers on Standstill

A woman has sparked a wild reaction on social media after she delivered an impromptu religious sermon to fed-up plane passengers while their flight was at a standstill on the runway. She told her fellow travellers that Jesus loves them and that God sent his only son, Jesus, to die on the cross for them.

A plane passenger has gone viral after she was filmed telling fellow travellers ' Jesus loves them' when they became stuck on a flight that wasn't moving.

A woman has sparked a wild reaction on social media after she delivered an impromptu religious sermon to fed-up plane passengers while their flight was at a standstill on the runway. In footage circulating online, the young woman, who is wearing a hoodie with the slogan 'Jesus Saves', can be seen stepping out of her plane seat and standing in the middle of the aisle.

She told her fellow travellers that Jesus loves them and that God sent his only son, Jesus, to die on the cross for them. She just wanted to share that because they might as well; they're not moving, they're not doing anything, you know? So I just want to share that God loves you guys, and we might as well have a good time on the plane and get to know each other.

So, love you guys, just wanted to let you know that. Amen





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Religion Christianity Jesus God Plane Passenger Flight Standstill Religious Sermon Fed-Up Social Media Joke Defend Argue Duty Spread The Word

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