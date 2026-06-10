Woman's Cancellation Ordeal Highlights Gym Membership Transparency Issues

A TikTok user details her frustrating attempt to cancel a Fernwood Fitness membership, revealing a discrepancy between the gym's stated policies and actual practice, and sparking broader discussion about fair treatment and transparency in fitness industry contracts.

One gym-goer has shared the challenging process of trying to cancel her gym membership after she was allegedly told she must complete official paperwork in person at the gym.

The woman, identified as Steph Briese, posted on TikTok about her attempt to cancel her Fernwood Fitness membership, describing a frustrating experience with the membership services team. She explained that after days of "phone tag," she finally spoke to a representative who informed her that the cancellation could only be processed by her physically visiting the gym and filling out a form in person.

Ms. Briese noted that the gym inquired about her reason for leaving, to which she explained that she had moved and now faced a commute exceeding two hours daily. Despite offering alternative Fernwood locations, which she found were actually farther away, the staff insisted on the in‑person requirement.

However, during a walk, she checked the gym's terms and conditions, which clearly state that cancellations can be made in writing via email or postal mail. She expressed her annoyance at what she perceived as a deliberate attempt to make cancellation difficult, especially for women in precarious financial situations, potentially leading to unauthorized charges.

Her video sparked a wave of comments from others sharing similar struggles with gym cancellations, including one person who was told they needed a medical exemption but still faced resistance and a debt collector. Fernwood Fitness responded to the situation, stating they were disappointed the member's experience fell short of their standards. After reviewing the matter, they waived the cancellation notice period and noted the club had tried to contact the member.

The company acknowledged the need for greater consistency across its franchised network and committed to improving processes to ensure fair treatment and a streamlined experience for all members





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