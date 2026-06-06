Women Accelerate Change in Philippine Motorsports

Filipina drivers and engineers are breaking barriers in a male dominated sport, from early pioneers to modern champions, while calling for greater support and inclusion.

Formula 1 has surged in popularity across the Philippines in recent years, thanks in large part to the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive. The sport, once a niche interest, now enjoys a growing fan base and is inspiring a new wave of female participation.

While the industry remains largely male dominated, women are increasingly moving beyond the role of spectators to claim seats on the grid, as well as technical positions in engineering and mechanics. Early pioneers such as Michele Bumgarner and Gaby Dela Merced made a name for themselves in the early 2000s, laying a foundation for younger talent.

More recently Bianca Bustamante broke barriers by joining the FIA F1 Academy and becoming the first female member of the McLaren Racing Driver Development Programme, a milestone that has motivated many others to follow suit. Among the new generation, Julia de los Angeles has become a household name after competing in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup. She entered the sport at the age of sixteen and is now one of only four women racing in the series.

De los Angeles describes the experience of being a woman in motorsport as a constant test of resolve. She notes that male competitors often take their place on the track for granted, while women must work harder to master the same skills. She recalls a race in which she led the points and was teased by other drivers with comments about losing to a girl.

The banter, though possibly intended as a joke, highlighted the underlying bias that persists in the paddock. Despite these challenges, de los Angeles embraces the pressure and channels it into performance, stating that she does not want to be seen merely as a female driver but as a competitor who can win. She believes that mindset, coupled with relentless effort, is essential for any driver who wants to succeed regardless of gender.

Angie Mead King offers a distinct perspective, having transitioned to a trans woman in 2016. As a well‑known figure in the Philippine automotive scene, King feared losing her place in the sport after her transition. Inspiration came from seeing UK racer Charlie Martin openly competing as a trans woman, which gave King the courage to continue her career. Today she races for Mazda and contributes to vehicle development, from designing components to fixing engines.

King stresses that her multifaceted role challenges narrow stereotypes about what a woman-or a trans woman-can achieve in motorsport. Both de los Angeles and King agree that financial support remains a major obstacle; securing sponsorship is difficult in a market where earnings from racing are limited.

Nevertheless, the growing visibility of Formula 1 has boosted confidence among female drivers, and de los Angeles notes that the sport has evolved from obscurity to a major cultural phenomenon. King, however, points out that motorsport still lags behind other sports in terms of female participation, comparing it unfavorably to the recent surge in popularity of the women's basketball national team after their silver‑medal finish at the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup.

The stories of these pioneering women illustrate both the progress made and the work still needed to achieve true gender parity in Philippine motorsport





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