New analysis shows Australian women retire with 26 per cent less superannuation than men, a gap that has widened from 20.5 per cent a decade ago. Experts urge action including government co-contributions and spouse contributions.

Australian women are retiring with 26 per cent less superannuation than men, according to a new analysis of Australian Taxation Office data by the Super Members Council.

That gap has widened from 20.5 per cent a decade ago. The shortfall means women are retiring with about 51,000 dollars less in super than men. Despite this, most Australian women are doing little about it. While most people have painfully cut spending in the past three months, they are wrestling with the present rather than focusing on the future.

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Superannuation Gap Widens Over Decade

Indeed, just 16 per cent of people feel they can balance today's priorities with their financial goals. The problem starts early. The gender pay gap, reported by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, gets baked in like a poisoned money mushroom with every super contribution.

Then it can widen over years of reduced pay compared to men. According to Australian Retirement Trust's Women's Future indicator, only 17 per cent of women have reviewed or changed their investment options. There is a great tool to help. Start by sanity checking your fund's performance on the ATO's YourSuper comparison tool.

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Log in via myGov and find this tool on the ATO site. It compares your existing super fund and its performance against several alternative funds. Do not just chase last year's winner. You want performance that is solid over the long term, so your real benchmark is 7.7 per cent a year over 10 years.

Even a 1 per cent lower return over a lifetime will see someone on 100,000 dollars aged 30, with 50,000 dollars in super to date, end with 157,509 dollars less than they could have. That is 519,432 dollars as opposed to 676,941 dollars.

There is a big difference between the 6.1 per cent forecast returns of a Balanced fund option holding up to 70 per cent in growth assets like shares, and a conservative fund that will contain far fewer growth assets, around 4.9 per cent. The type of fund you are invested in matters. In general, the younger you are, the more risk you can take on.

Checking Fund Performance Matters

Many people do not realise how much free and discounted super money is out there, especially if you are a low-income earner or in a caring life-phase that has you earning less and probably working harder. Half of all women said their current stage of life was holding back their ability to build wealth, found Australian Retirement Trust. Almost a third of women said caring responsibilities had reduced the hours they could work or the income they could earn.

That rises to 50 per cent of partnered women supporting children. There are two strategies families should use to help equalise the super of a lower-earning spouse. The first is the co-contribution. You need to be working in some form to qualify, and you need to pay in 1,000 dollars after tax, about 19 dollars a week.

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But you get for free up to 500 dollars paid into your super by the government each year you qualify. A qualifying condition is that you earn less than 64,293 dollars a year. The amount phases down from a 500 dollar top up after your wage hits 49,293 dollars. The second super opportunity, if you can afford it, is a spouse contribution.

Strategies for Lower Earning Spouses

Here, a higher-earning spouse pays into the super account of a lower-earning spouse who earns less than 40,000 dollars. They do not need to be working, so this is especially good during unpaid time working even harder to raise children. An after-tax contribution of 3,000 dollars, about 58 dollars a week, nets the payer a tax offset of up to 540 dollars. This one phases down from 540 dollars after a 37,000 dollar wage, until it disappears at 40,000 dollars.

A tax offset is a beautiful thing. It is a straight-up discount on your tax bill, so not only will a family's overall super balance build more equally, the family tax bill will reduce. Actuarial firm Rice Warner crunched the numbers on this.

Purely from a longevity perspective, given that women typically live about four years longer than men, female workers needed to be paid 2 per cent more in superannuation to ensure the same level of income as males throughout retirement. On the face of it, it seems discriminatory. But actually, it levels the playing field. And this was borne out when the firm took the modelling to the Human Rights Commission.

Longevity Requires Higher Super

So use that as your guide. Could you salary sacrifice 2 per cent extra, remembering that it would not even cost you this much from your pay as it would be before tax? Because, ladies, it could change your life. Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products.

They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.