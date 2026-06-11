Women Donate Menstrual Blood in Hope of Uncovering Pregnancy Complications

Alicia Graham and hundreds of other women are participating in two new studies investigating the potential of menstrual blood in identifying menstrual characteristics that could be used as a risk assessment tool during pregnancy and in identifying biomarkers that could improve pregnancy planning and care. The studies aim to shed light on the link between menstruation and pregnancy complications and to improve pregnancy planning and care.

On the second day of her period, Alicia Graham uses a menstrual cup to collect blood that could help researchers unlock the mysteries of pregnancy complications .

After decanting her period blood into a small specimen jar, she carefully packs the sample into a parcel alongside an icepack, and a courier transports it to a laboratory. Graham is among hundreds of women involved in two new studies looking at how menstruation affects a woman’s likelihood of developing complications during pregnancy, including unexplained stillbirths, pre-eclampsia, fetal growth restriction and preterm birth.

While menstrual blood has long been perceived as inconvenient, dirty and taboo, researchers at Monash University and the Hudson Institute of Medical Research are now studying the potential of the long-stigmatised bodily fluid. The studies aim to identify menstrual characteristics that could be used as a risk assessment tool during pregnancy and to look for biomarkers in menstrual blood that could improve pregnancy planning and care.

Graham jumped at the opportunity to be involved in the research after suffering a miscarriage and is eagerly awaiting the study results. PhD candidate Kirsten Tindal’s involvement in the research is deeply personal, as she suffered a stillbirth and wanted to use her experience to help others. The studies aim to shed light on the link between menstruation and pregnancy complications and to improve pregnancy planning and care





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Menstrual Blood Pregnancy Complications Risk Assessment Tool Biomarkers Monash University Hudson Institute Of Medical Research Alicia Graham Recurrent Miscarriages Unexplained Stillbirths Pre-Eclampsia Fetal Growth Restriction Preterm Birth Phd Candidate Kirsten Tindal Stillbirth

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