Women in Construction scandal: Labor-linked company owned by domestic violence abuser wins Big Build contracts

A company that secured huge contracts as the leading women-led supplier of female workers on Labor’s Big Build is owned by a male serial domestic violence abuser, was managed by a male drug trafficker also accused of family violence and has deep links to bikies and violent criminals. The labor hire company, Women in Construction, is supplying dozens of female workers on the state and federally funded North East Link project and at its height previously supplied up to 250 workers across multiple Big Build rail and road projects, generating an estimated $2.5 million a week.

A company that secured huge contracts as the leading women-led supplier of female workers on Labor ’s Big Build is owned by a male serial domestic violence abuser, was managed by a male drug trafficker also accused of family violence and has deep links to bikies and violent criminals.

The labor hire company, Women in Construction, is supplying dozens of female workers on the state and federally funded North East Link project and at its height previously supplied up to 250 workers across multiple Big Build rail and road projects, generating an estimated $2.5 million a week. The firm boasts of endorsements from the Labor government’s key Big Build partner contractors, including the North East Link consortium, despite its deep links to bikie gangs, underworld figures and men who have committed serious and repeated domestic violence against women, including Women in Construction’s owner and founder, Luke Ellery.

Since 2019, the company has strongly and publicly aligned its business with Labor’s $100 billion Big Build infrastructure program, the ALP’s gender equity policy and the scandal-tainted CFMEU, which for years wielded huge control over which labour hire companies could win lucrative work on road and rail projects. Labor’s policy, which is also called Women in Construction and which was developed with the backing and input of the CFMEU, mandates that major Big Build contractors prioritise the hiring of women to ostensibly deliver better working and social outcomes.

But a major investigation can reveal the Women in Construction company was used as a vehicle for underworld figures and bikies to place their relatives, friends and associates on Big Build projects, with the firm even taking directives to employ select staff from bikie gang leaders with violent reputations. The firm separately engaged with gangland veteran Mick Gatto in an attempt to win contracts from a Big Build subcontractor.

The scandal is the latest crisis to envelop Premier Jacinta Allan – who was previously the longstanding minister responsible for the Big Build – and again highlights the rampant rorting on the infrastructure scheme, as well as the Women in Construction money trail leads from Victorian taxpayers to criminals and abusers of women, as well as to Gatto’s charity, a former Hells Angels enforcer turned boxer and an MMA fight promotion business run by two gangland-linked brothers.

On Thursday, this masthead asked Allan to explain why Women in Construction was able to win work on the scheme she was responsible for as minister given the company’s criminal ties and links to domestic violence; why the company was still operating on the Big Build; why there had not been a thorough investigation into what it, and other criminally aligned firms, had made on the Big Build; and whether that money had ended up in the hands of criminals. A Victorian government spokesperson said it had no tolerance for illegal behaviour and pointed to action taken to beef up the Labour Hire Authority.

Corruption expert Geoffrey Watson, SC, who was hired by the CFMEU administrator to probe union corruption and who has claimed Big Build rorts have cost Victorians up to $15 billion, described the Women in Corruption scandal as a serious problem for the premier. The Big Build is a scheme Allan was meant to safeguard, but she can’t tell Victorians how much money has gone to the crooks, because she is refusing to call an inquiry to find out.

Now we learn Allan’s Big Build has put women at risk while enriching domestic violence abusers





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Labor Big Build Women In Construction Domestic Violence Gang Violence Corruption Premier Jacinta Allan Victorian Government Labor Hire Authority Geoffrey Watson CFMEU North East Link Consortium Labor Government’S Key Big Build Partner Contr Labor Policy Gender Equity Policy Scandal-Tainted CFMEU Labor’S Policy Victorian Taxpayers Criminals And Abusers Of Women Mick Gatto Hells Angels MMA Fight Promotion Business Gangland-Linked Brothers

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