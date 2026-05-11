Women's and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher's remarks on income-splitting and early childcare raise concerns

The Minister has suggested pursing income-splitting for families to encourage parents to spend more time with newborns. However, this has drawn ire from the childcare advocate campaign. She has been criticized for not considering the needs of parents in non-standard employment or those with children with complex needs.

Women's and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has suggested pursuing income-splitting for families to encourage parents to spend more time with their newborns. However, the campaign advocating for parents as primary carers described her remarks as 'fierce' as they do not represent the needs of all families, such as those with children with health issues who may not benefit from early daycare.

Childcare Choice criticized her statement for not considering the needs of parents in non-standard employment or those with children with complex needs. Furthermore, the federal government has recently proposed an early education and care commission to lead sector-wide reform. Women's and children's advocacy groups also criticized Gallagher's statement for oversimplifying the issue and not considering the broader needs of children





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Women's And Finance Minister Katy Gallagher Childcare Income-Splitting Early Childcare Advocacy Campaigns Federal Government Quality Framework Reform

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