Legal experts warn cuts to Family Court support services are putting women's lives at risk, with programs axed despite rising case numbers and complexity.

Legal experts say women's lives are being put in danger after cuts to crucial services that support victim-survivors through the Family Court. The court deals with more than 100,000 cases per year.

Family Court Cases And Domestic Violence Allegations

Eighty-four per cent of parenting cases contain allegations of domestic violence. Eighty-two per cent of parenting matters were referred to child welfare agencies for risk of abuse or family violence. Despite rising Family Court applications and growing case complexity, programs have been cut. These include volunteer support services and a support coordination service.

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Funding to protect victims from being interrogated by their abusers is in doubt. Specialist legal services are being forced to turn away thousands of clients. Attorney-General Michelle Rowland has defended the cuts. She said the government is focused on frontline domestic violence services and increased legal services funding.

The support service Court Network was funded under the Safety Net Grant to train volunteers who help people navigate the federal and Family Courts. It has lost five staff members and about 50 volunteers. The government described the funding as a temporary injection to bolster the workforce. It expired at the start of the financial year.

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Funding for Family Relationships Services by the Attorney-General's Department was decreased by $10 million in 2026-27. Grants are under assessment. The Family Law Pathways Network has also expired. It was funded as part of Family Relationships Services.

Support Services And Legal Aid Cuts Across States

It connected professionals such as police, lawyers, and health and mental health practitioners who work with separated and separating families to provide resources and share information. A First Nations Family Dispute Resolution pilot ended in July. It funded eight Aboriginal-controlled organisations to help people access culturally safe family dispute resolution. Legal Aid NSW, ACT and Tasmania have reduced eligibility and grants.

This includes reducing eligibility for representation and Independent Children's Lawyers. Funding for the Cross-Examination of Parties Scheme runs out next year and is under review. The scheme stops perpetrators from questioning their victims. Paula is a victim-survivor who said the service had been vital.

When she first attended Family Court she was overwhelmed and frightened. She was daunted about the judicial process. She was also frightened about seeing her ex-husband, who had been charged with nearly a dozen counts of domestic violence offences against her. I felt completely paralysed with fear, she said.

That is, until a volunteer with the Court Network sat next to her and explained the process. The relief was enormous, Paula said. The volunteer also helped with silly questions like what to wear to court. Having a friendly face in the crowd also helped Paula.

Volunteers Assist Vulnerable People In Family Court

She usually did not sleep for the three nights before a court date. It's just not merely a nice-to-have service; it's access to justice and for vulnerable people, it's so meaningful, she said. Paula has since become a volunteer herself. Court Network executive director Kate Cahill said the volunteers were vital.

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They help people regulate their emotions and retain complex information during emotional, adversarial and consequential hearings. The volunteers assisted with note-taking. They ensured people understood what happened and referred them to safety and support services. Cahill said ongoing funding was needed.

Volunteers had a high turnover as they took breaks and required ongoing supervision to assist them with harrowing and distressing cases. We need to make sure that we're protecting their wellbeing, too, she said. Legal Aid NSW has cut eligibility for Family Court representation by 25 per cent. It will soon restrict Independent Children's Lawyers from appearing in at least 330 final hearings annually.

A Legal Aid NSW spokesperson said requests for family law advice jumped 30 per cent over three years. Court-based dispute resolution costs rose more than tenfold over five years, with no additional funding to meet these pressures. Tasmania Legal Aid also cut independent appointments by 38 per cent and grants to parents by 30 per cent. Legal Aid ACT slashed family law grants by 30 per cent.

Legal Experts Warn Of Risks To Victim Survival

Women feel like they have no choice but to live with ongoing violence, to agree to unsafe parenting arrangements, or to live in poverty, said Adrianne Walters, Women's Legal Services Executive Director. National Legal Aid Director Yvette D'Ath said funding shortfalls put victim-survivors' lives at risk. Those leaving need early advice on protection orders, financial support, and access to family assets, she said.

Unrepresented litigants face poorer outcomes and court delays that expose them and their children to further abuse, she said. People either leave or choose to become homeless because they can't access their finances, she said. D'Ath said means-testing disadvantages victims under financial control. Soaring costs have forced private practitioners, particularly in regional areas, to step back from legal aid work.

Family Violence Scheme Funding Under Review

Legal Aid has also stopped taking new matters under the Family Violence and Cross-Examination of Parties Scheme. It is funded until June 2027 and finances lawyers to cross-examine victims, not perpetrators. If we do not get that funding confirmed very soon, the services will stop, D'Ath said. She added the organisation is calling for a family violence legal assistance guarantee.

Rowland said the federal government's priority was on frontline services. She pointed to a record $3.9 billion over 2025-30 for community, women's, family violence and legal aid services. We are committed to ensuring that every Australian can get a fair go through the justice system, she said. It is for legal aid to determine how to best prioritise its funding.