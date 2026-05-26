Women's Pain During Hysteroscopy: A Deeply Buried Case of Scientific Misconduct and the Impact on Guidelines

This news article discusses the challenges women face during hysteroscopy, a procedure used to examine the uterus, and the potential impact of scientific misconduct on guidelines and pain management. It highlights the need for better pain management options and the importance of addressing the stigma surrounding women's health procedures.

Examine, a free weekly newsletter covering science with a sceptical, evidence-based eye, is sent every Tuesday. You’re reading an excerpt – Allowing surgeons to check for causes of abnormal bleeding in the uterus and to operate if needed, some practitioners claim it’s Part of the problem may be that women are being offered the wrong painkillers because of a deeply buried case of scientific misconduct .

Women are now told if you take a couple of ibuprofen, you are fine with the pain. In reality, that is unlikely to be true, says Professor Ben Mol, professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Monash University. Increasingly, doctors are trying to move the procedure from being done under general anaesthesia to one that can be done. Anecdotally, many women ask me: do I have to go to theatre?

We know women recover faster if they don’t have a general. It’s a more invasive procedure. A study of 804 hysteroscopy patients at a British hospital found a lot of variation in pain: 7.8 per cent found the procedure pain-free, while 17.6 per cent rated the pain as severe or worse. Sometimes I hear a doctor say to me it’s about the skill.

I beg to differ. I think there is a certain degree of pain with this procedure. Guidelines issued by the NSW government explicitly warn doctors against underestimating the pain of the procedure. The first-line option for pain is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (like ibuprofen) taken orally an hour before the procedure.

This can also be taken after the procedure to help with any lingering pain. Combining the seven studies, the meta-analysis concluded anti-inflammatories were an effective painkiller. The retraction notice itself is remarkable, noting three different versions of the study record exist, with broad and varying inconsistencies. The trial was meant to be blinded, but the pills given out to the volunteers were different colours, allowing them to work out which was which.

And crucially, some of the p-values reported in the paper – the metric that tells us if the findings are statistically significant or not – cannot be reproduced from the published data. Australia’s College of Gynaecologists said anti-inflammatory tablets remained a ‘sensible and generally low-risk approach’ following hysteroscopy.

The college said it shared ‘Professor Mol’s concerns around research integrity and the impact that poor quality research can have on the development of reliable clinical guidance and the provision of high-quality, evidence-based care’. At her practice, Uppal offers a range of pain-killing options for patients undergoing hysteroscopy, from ibuprofen through to the powerful penthrox green whistle inhaler, a non-opioid analgesic inhaler, on an opt-out basis. Women can also elect to go to hospital for a general anaesthetic.

I often think: would we ask someone to take out a tooth without giving them local? There are certain standards in other industries, and we just say it’s OK in women’s health to not abide by them. Because women are resilient, we are expected to put up with it. And women have also not spoken up because of the shame, stigma and taboos that engulf women’s procedures.

The system has been like: ‘they are fine’. When they are not





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Hysteroscopy Pain Management Scientific Misconduct Guidelines Women's Health Pain During Hysteroscopy

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