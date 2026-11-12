Are Media Axes Australian Women's Weekly Editor Role, Creates Editorial Director Position

Are Media has abolished the editor role at The Australian Women's Weekly after Sophie Tedmanson's departure, creating an editorial director position instead. Former editors say the change reflects the magazine's long decline and reduced editorial autonomy.

Are Media has abolished the editor role at The Australian Women's Weekly, announcing it will instead create an editorial director position overseeing the magazine and Women's Weekly Food.

The change follows the departure of the most recent editor, Sophie Tedmanson, who will not be replaced in the same role. Former editors describe the move as a slow fade rather than a sudden end. They compare it to the same gentle decline as David Jones, the department store that was the magazine's fashion partner for years. Former editor and long-time royal correspondent Juliet Rieden said both institutions are facing difficult times.

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Former Editors Discuss Magazine Decline

It is a sign of the times perhaps, but it is probably time to look closely at them to make them suitable for contemporary Australia, because both still have a place, she said. Rieden was among the former editors who spoke about the decision. Their comments pointed to a long-running decline rather than a single event. An Are Media spokesperson said the magazine continued to play an important role in the lives of Australian women.

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The spokesperson said it reaches 1.62 million readers across print and digital audiences. The publisher recently launched a digital membership platform called My Weekly. The magazine has been a cultural touchstone for generations, from its radical origins in the 1930s through its heyday in the 1950s and 1960s. At its peak in the 1950s and 1960s, 42 per cent of Australian women regularly read the magazine, and it remained dominant through the 1970s and 1980s.

But those generations are getting older and are not being replaced by young readers. In the minds of some Weekly champions, the publisher has failed to adapt to the digital landscape. Ownership bounced from the Nine-owned Australian Consolidated Press to Bauer Media and then Are Media, which reduced the editor's responsibilities. When the magazine went online, it cast aside its history and rebranded as Now to Love.

Buttrose Criticises Lack of Editorial Autonomy

Ita Buttrose, who edited the magazine from 1975 to 1981, said the hobbling of the editor's autonomy was crucial to its failure to thrive. The magazine has not been itself for a long time, Buttrose said. It is being run by a committee, that is my impression, so nobody makes a decision, she said. The editor is God, and you have to let her or him run the magazine the way they like.

It is a skill. Helen McCabe, who edited the magazine from 2009 to 2016, said she first grasped the significance of the role when former Deputy Prime Minister Kim Beazley told her it was the most important editorial role in the country. It was a bit of a surprise hearing that, but I could see what he was saying, McCabe said.

We really did represent a very large number of women who were often hard to reach demographically for a political leader. If you wanted to have a conversation with women, it was the holy grail to access that group. The magazine was where former Australian cricket captain Glenn McGrath introduced the country to his new wife. Comedian Magda Szubanski gave her first in-depth interview there after coming out as gay on live television.

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Crown Princess Mary of Denmark chose to pose for global exclusive photographs wearing gowns by Australian designers. A 1999 cover featured the Packer-Meares wedding. Princess Diana also appeared on the cover. Each edition lived or died by its cover.

Former editor-in-chief Kim Doherty said the magazine told the stories of Australian women, for Australian women, when they were not being told anywhere else. It was a touchstone right across the country, said Doherty, who now works for the Herald. It had a place in people's hearts, it had a place on people's coffee tables, it had recipes your mum knew and everybody's favourite birthday cake was made by The Australian Women's Weekly team. They really did triple-check the recipes.

Richard Walsh, who oversaw the magazine as publisher of Australian Consolidated Press in the 1980s, said it was no coincidence that the position was axed in the same week that David Jones met its demise. In fact, the name magazine comes from the French word for department store, un magasin. The department store has been eaten up by the specialists, Walsh said. If you want make-up, you go to a make-up store, not a department store, likewise with magazines.

Circulation Success With Older Age Group Demographics

A 1977 cover welcomed Queen Elizabeth II. For McCabe, the writing was on the wall back in 2015 when she put actresses Helen Mirren and Judi Dench on the cover. It was a bold choice to grace the cover with women over the age of 60, but circulation figures showed the readers loved it. I got the sense of where my audience was going, she said.

The magazine has not had a permanent editor since Tedmanson left, and the new editorial director will oversee both The Australian Women's Weekly and Women's Weekly Food.