Foreign Minister Penny Wong will reject Labor calls to distance Australia from the US and scrap AUKUS in a Senate speech, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to sign a new security-focused treaty with Solomon Islands.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong will mount a vigorous defence of Australia's alliance with the United States despite President Donald Trump's transactional and unpredictable style, rejecting calls from Labor luminaries to scrap the AUKUS pact and distance the country from its closest security partner.

She will deliver a major foreign policy speech to the Senate on Tuesday, according to speech notes. The speech comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to finalise a sweeping new comprehensive treaty with his Solomon Islands counterpart Matthew Wale a day later. The treaty is expected to contain significant security clauses that move Solomon Islands closer to Australia in a blow to China's efforts to expand its influence in the Pacific.

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Pacific Treaty Turnaround And Coalition Dissent

The treaty will represent a major turnaround from 2022, when then-prime minister Manseah Sogavare stunned Canberra by signing a secretive security pact and ramping up policing cooperation with Beijing. But bipartisanship over Pacific policy has broken down over the government's $500 million Nakamal Treaty with Vanuatu, announced in June, which blocks China from establishing a military base in the island nation.

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In dissenting remarks to a parliamentary committee examining the treaty, the Coalition said it opposed the deal because it imposed unacceptable restrictions on future governments' ability to determine climate and energy policy. Echoing the Coalition's complaints about the proposed Australia-European Union free trade deal, the Coalition said it opposed ratifying the Vanuatu agreement because its clauses create binding conditions related to achieving renewable energy and climate targets.

A government spokesperson accused the Coalition of putting an ideological opposition to climate change ahead of national security and disrespecting the Pacific's priorities. A leaked message from Australia's high commissioner in the Solomons, Jeffrey Roach, to Solomon Islands Deputy Prime Minister Francis Sade, released in July, shows that each Solomon Islands constituency would be granted an estimated $1.9 million over three years in funding for community priorities through the treaty.

Solomon Islands Funding And Treaty Details

A further $142 million would be provided over two years to help fund Wale's free school education policy plus funding for visa improvements and security requests, with Australia providing a total of $980 million in funding by 2028. In her speech to the Senate on Tuesday, Wong will say that the government is finalising a new comprehensive treaty with Solomon Islands, which will elevate and deepen our partnership.

This follows a new alliance with Fiji inked in July and another with Papua New Guinea last year. A more fragmented and complex world is emerging, one in which Australia must work to build alignment with partners who share our interests, Wong will say, according to speech notes.

Wong Defends US Alliance And AUKUS Pact

While acknowledging the Trump administration has said it is no longer interested in propping up the entire world order, Wong will argue: This change in US strategic posture does not alter the formidable fundamentals of American power: a dynamic economy, unmatched global military power, and an indispensable role in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific. As we have seen in recent weeks, the US is a vigorous democracy with the ability to remake and reimagine itself.

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A report said that AUKUS threatens Australian sovereignty and risks dragging the nation into a war with China, reflecting criticisms of the pact by former Labor foreign ministers Bob Carr and Gareth Evans. Wong will defend the US alliance in her speech, arguing it enhances our security, gives us access to advanced technology and intelligence we could not acquire on our own, and bolsters our capacity to deter aggression, including through AUKUS.

President Trump has always been clear that he envisages a different role for America in the world, even before he was elected, Wong will say. There are those that say uncertainty about American policy means Australia should abandon America. They ignore the vibrancy of American democracy, the dynamism of its economy and its contribution to the prosperity of our region.

Australia Middle Power Diplomacy And Sovereignty

Wong will argue that critics of America present a retreat from the alliance as a road to autonomy, ignoring and even undermining Australia's standing as an already independent, sovereign nation. Such a policy would surrender a central source of Australian strategic weight at precisely the moment we need every opportunity for influence available to us, she will argue.

Meanwhile, Wong will say that Australia is pursuing amplified middle power diplomacy including deepening ties with Japan, India, the European Union and South-East Asia while stabilising relations with China. Australia must retain the capacity to make our own choices in a world where others would make them for us, she will say. That means working with partners to make domination harder, coercion costlier and cooperation more valuable.