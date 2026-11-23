Former Bachelor star Sam Wood is seeking justice mediation as he fights domestic violence charges for allegedly strangling his wife Snezana during a Noosa family holiday. His matter was adjourned to December 7 and he remains in custody.

Former reality TV star Sam Wood is seeking justice mediation as he fights serious domestic violence charges for allegedly strangling his wife. His matter was mentioned at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, where his lawyer Brad Hill sought a two-week adjournment and proposed justice mediation to the prosecution.

The case was adjourned until December 7 and Wood remains in custody. The 46-year-old has spent seven weeks behind bars since being arrested during a family holiday in Noosa. He is accused of strangling his wife Snezana, whom he met on Network Ten's hit reality show The Bachelor in 2015. Justice mediation in Queensland provides a chance for the alleged offender and victim to discuss the matter, but it can only occur if the victim consents.

Also read Snezana and Sam Wood’s luxury Brighton home set to be sold

Court Proceedings And Custody Details

Wood did not appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday when his lawyer sought the adjournment. It came after a court heard a phone call Wood made from jail to his father saying: I need to be able to talk to my wife. The call was played when his request for release reached Queensland's Court of Appeal on November 17 after two lower courts had denied him bail.

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There is no way she would want this, Wood told his father Andrew in the October 30 call. A highly distressed Wood discussed in the call activities that could breach his proposed bail conditions, including a ban on contacting Snezana. If she changes her statement, the police would not have a leg to stand on, he said, at times sobbing.

Justice David Boddice said at the latest bail application Wood could be heard discussing his wife making a statutory declaration that the alleged choking did not happen. That is classic interfering with witnesses, Justice Boddice said. A decision on bail has been reserved. An earlier hearing was told Wood allegedly shut a door between himself and Snezana, and her daughter Eve Markoski-Wood while they were on holiday in Noosa on October 3.

Alleged Assault And Bail Denial

He then allegedly grabbed his wife by the throat and pushed her against the wall. She felt his grip become tighter. It is alleged the complainant could not breathe anymore and could not yell out for help, Justice Patrick McCafferty said in his October 30 decision to deny Wood bail. It was alleged Wood told Snezana and her daughter they could both die.

Wood rose to fame on the third season of The Bachelor in 2015, where he and Snezana met. He earned a national profile as a star of the show and launched a successful home fitness business, 28 by Sam Wood. He reportedly sold it in 2022 for more than 70 million dollars but remained the face of the online platform. The platform was rebranded in late October, removing all references to Wood.

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Public Profiles And Support Services

Snezana also built her own large profile, gaining more than 330,000 followers on Instagram. She has not posted since the alleged assault. Support is available from 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.