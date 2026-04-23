Woodside AGM Disrupted by Protests Over Scott Reef Drilling Plans

Environmental activists gatecrashed Woodside Energy’s annual general meeting to protest against the company’s plans to drill for gas near Scott Reef, leading to disruptions and a strong response from the company.

The annual general meeting of Woodside Energy was dramatically disrupted today by a coordinated protest from environmental activists vehemently opposing the company’s proposed gas drilling operations near the ecologically sensitive Scott Reef .

The disruption began as Chief Executive Officer Liz Westcott commenced her address, with a group of Greenpeace activists launching into a vocal demonstration. Protesters emitted sounds mimicking whale calls and repeatedly chanted slogans demanding the protection of Scott Reef, a region renowned for its biodiversity and crucial role in the marine ecosystem. The protest escalated when an activist managed to breach security and ascend the stage, directly confronting the CEO with a passionate outcry of “how dare you.

” Before security personnel intervened to remove the individual, the activist’s actions served to amplify the protesters’ message and draw significant attention to their cause. Simultaneously, other activists within the meeting hall unveiled banners bearing the message “Hands off Scott Reef” and utilized concealed Bluetooth speakers to broadcast the haunting sounds of whale vocalizations, creating a powerful and unsettling atmosphere. The event, held at Crown Perth, became a focal point for a larger demonstration occurring outside the venue.

A diverse coalition of activists, concerned citizens, and political figures assembled to express their unified opposition to Woodside’s ambitious $30 billion Browse gas export proposal, situated off the coast of Western Australia. The proposed project has ignited considerable controversy due to its potential environmental impact on the pristine waters and delicate marine life surrounding Scott Reef. One activist, a seasoned professional in the diving industry, articulated the deep concern felt by many regarding the potential devastation to the reef.

Speaking to Sky News, the activist emphasized the unparalleled beauty and ecological significance of Scott Reef, highlighting years of experience witnessing its vibrant ecosystem firsthand. The activist expressed apprehension that Woodside’s drilling plans pose an unacceptable risk to this invaluable natural treasure. Matt Roberts, director of the WA Conservation Council, weighed in on the financial implications of the project, suggesting that a reasonable tax on such ventures should not be a fatal blow to their viability.

He questioned whether Woodside’s project was fundamentally sound if a moderate tax could halt its progress, prompting a broader discussion about the economic sustainability of fossil fuel projects in the face of growing environmental concerns. Woodside Energy responded to the protests with a statement characterizing them as “extreme” and a “distraction” from the critical global effort to achieve decarbonization.

The company spokesperson asserted that portraying these actions as “harmless” is misleading, emphasizing the potential dangers and legal ramifications associated with such demonstrations. The statement specifically cited instances of releasing hazardous substances, unauthorized entry into operational areas, and vandalism as unacceptable and unlawful behaviors, underscoring the company’s commitment to safety and adherence to the law.

The incident highlights the escalating tensions between energy companies and environmental groups as the world grapples with the urgent need to transition to sustainable energy sources while balancing economic interests





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